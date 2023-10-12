Phillies tie postseason record for most home runs in a single game

The Philadelphia Phillies slugged their way to an impressive victory in game three of the National League Divisional Series on Wednesday. They hit six home runs as a team en route to a 10-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. The six home runs tied a Major League record for most home runs in a single postseason game. As a result, the Phillies lead the best out of five series two games to one.

Who hit the six home runs?

The Phillies got two home runs each from first baseman Bryce Harper of Las Vegas, Nevada and right fielder Nick Castellanos of Hialeah, Florida, and one home run each from shortstop Trea Turner of Boynton Beach, Florida and centerfielder Brandon Marsh of Buford, Georgia.

Castellanos and Harper each homered in the bottom of the third inning. Castellanos hit a 373 foot solo shot to tie the game at one. Then with two out, Harper hit a three-run shot of 408 feet which scored Turner and Marsh, and put the Phillies up 4-1.

After a two-run double by Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto of Del City, Oklahoma in the third inning to put the Phillies up 6-1, Harper hit a solo shot to begin the fifth inning from 414 feet to put the Phillies up 7-1. Then in the sixth inning, the Phillies went up 8-2 with a solo shot of 379 feet by Turner with two out. Castellanos and Marsh then homered with dingers of 449 feet and 362 feet in the eighth inning to close out the scoring.

Who did the Phillies tie?

The Phillies tied the Chicago Cubs, who as a team hit six home runs in game three of the National League Divisional Series on October 12, 2015. The Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-6.

Diamondbacks advance

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the National League Championship Series following a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, the Diamondbacks won the series three games to none and await the winner of the Braves and Phillies. Speaking of home runs, the Diamondbacks got four solo home runs in the third inning off of Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn. The Diamondbacks who hit the ball deep were shortstop Geraldo Perdomo of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, second baseman Ketel Marte of Nizao, Dominican Republic, first baseman Christian Walker of Norristown, Pennsylvania, and catcher Gabriel Moreno of Barquisimeto, Venezuela.