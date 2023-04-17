For the first time since 2006, the Pittsburgh Penguins have failed to make it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, snapping the longest postseason run of any of the four major sports.

The Penguins have made 16 consecutive postseason appearances and were recently eliminated after the New York Islanders clinched the final spot in the Eastern Conference by beating the Montreal Canadians 4-2.

While the Penguins had a chance to secure a spot in the playoffs this season, their loss against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday put them outside of the NFL Playoff picture. Now, Pittsburgh is out, marking the earliest exit for the Penguins since Sidney Crosby’s first NHL season.

Pittsburgh Penguins Miss Playoffs

Since Sidney Crosby’s rookie season, Pittsburgh has not missed the playoffs. This marks only the second time in his career that Crosby will not be competing for a Stanley Cup. It’s also the first time that center Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang have missed the playoffs in their careers.

From 2007 to 2022, the Penguins have played 190 playoff games and won 103 times, by far the most in the NHL during that span. In their 16-year streak, the Penguins reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2008 and won the cup in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

The Penguins were all over the map this season with spurts of winning and losing streaks. Despite the Penguins trying to save their season, the deadline deals didn’t work and they had no secondary scoring, which led to their first missed postseason in 17 years.

Will Crosby Finish His Career In Pittsburgh?

As long as Kris Letang, Sidney Crosby, and Malkin are playing the Penguins will have Stanley Cup aspirations.

While that used to seem like a certainty, there have been whispers about a roster shakeup following a disappointing season.

Crosby recently came out and said that he wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh and also hinted at his preference to keep Letang and Malkin on the team.

“I’d love to [finish my career in Pittsburgh],” Crosby told reporter Michelle Crechiolo. “That’s been the case since Day 1. I feel really fortunate to have been drafted here. I have great memories. I’ve got to play with two teammates specifically for a really long time – so I’d love that to be the case.”

Even if the Penguins keep their longtime stars, there are expected to be big changes coming up for the franchise.

The Penguins may have to look at the future for coach Mike Sullivan, defenseman Brian Dumoulin, and potentially goalie changes.

