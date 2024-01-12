Possible Destinations for Dejounte Murray

It is appearing more and more likely that the Atlanta Hawks will trade Dejounte Murray. He signed a contract extension worth $114 million and four years last offseason. With that being said, there are more than a few teams interested in Murray’s services. However, there are three destinations that make the most sense for the one-time All-Star. Dejounte Murray is currently tallying 21.1 points, 1.4 steals, 4.6 total rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. While the former All-Defensive Team member’s defensive production has dipped in recent years, the right environment could still unlock his full skillset. Without further adieu, here are the three destinations that make the most sense for Dejounte Murray.

Potential Destinations for Dejounte Murray If Traded

San Antonio Spurs

A reunion with the San Antonio Spurs would be interesting for a couple of reasons. Murray is already familiar with head coach, Greg Popovich, and the rookie sensation, Victor Wembanyama, would have a legitimate co-star. The thought of the possible pick and roll and pick and pop opportunities between these two is also very enticing. The issue though is that it is believed that the Spurs do not have enough assets to pull off a deal for Dejounte Murray. However, if Atlanta is desperate enough, the Spurs could potentially convince the Hawks to part with Trae Young’s backcourt mate if other teams’ trade offers are not good enough.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks seem to always be in the mix when an All-Star is on the trading block. While many have linked them with the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Pascal Siakam, Dejounte Murray would be a nice consolation prize if they miss out on the aforementioned stars. Murray would be a nice co-star to pair with Jalen Brunson.

Not to mention, a change of scenery could unlock the true extent of his perimeter defending capabilities taking some pressure off of Brunson and Julius Randle (if the Knicks do not have to give up Randle in a potential deal). New York has already made a splash this season by dealing Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors to get O.G. Anunoby. As a result, many believe this trade was a precursor to another trade that could be coming. If they do trade for Dejounte Murray, then it will shake up New York’s backcourt and possibly add another defensive edge to the Knicks’ perimeter defense.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are still searching for a third star to put with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. They made a run at Damian Lillard in the offseason and were also showing interest in Jrue Holiday. Dejounte Murray would be a seamless fit into the Miami rotation. However, they would most likely have to give up a trade package centered around Tyler Herro. With the Heat clearly indicating they want to address their backcourt, Dejounte Murray would be a terrific addition for them. Especially when one takes into account the culture and defensive mindset that is ingrained into this Miami team. While there are certainly concerns about Dejounte Murray, it still makes sense why there is a market for the two-way talent.