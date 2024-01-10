Spurs Could Potentially Bring Back Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray has emerged in recent NBA trade rumors. The Hawks star point guard has is now eligible to be traded after signing a four-year, $120 million extension this offseason. Atlanta is in NBA no-man’s land right now. Even with the dynamic duo of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young manning their backcourt. They are not exactly bad enough to land a quality draft pick, but they are also not a top-tier team in the Eastern Conference. Now, it is time for the team to make some tough decisions and some of those could include their best players.

“We’re still waiting to see exactly how his market shakes out, but one team that has a level of exploratory interest, I’m told, is his former team: the San Antonio Spurs,” said Shams Charania. “The Spurs, obviously, building around Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell, among their budding young talent. They have a stable of draft assets as well. They are going to take a very patient approach in their building approach. There’s not a real level of urgency of going out there immediately, but they are going to be patient.”

San Antonio has a need at the point guard position, so a trade reuniting Murray with the Spurs is not out of the question.

San Antonio Spurs Have Shown “Exploratory,” Interest in Dejounte Murray

A Potential Reunion

Murray is only in his second season with the Atlanta Hawks. He made a name for himself in his first six seasons with the Spurs and even made an All-Star Team during the 2021-22 campaign. During his tenure with San Antonio, he averaged totals of 12.5 points, 6.0 total rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. With the Hawks, he has averaged 20.6 points, 1.5 steals, 5.0 total rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. In his lone All-Star season, Murray averaged 21.1 points, a league-best two steals per game, 8.3 total rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game while tallying an effective field goal percentage of 50.0 percent.

While there were rumors of some friction between he and the Spurs when he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio would welcome him back with open arms. Especially since he would form a dynamic duo with Victor Wembanyama and give head coach, Greg Popovich, another weapon to utilize both offensively and defensively. Dejounte Murray has more experience under his belt now. Having a veteran like him in San Antonio’s locker room could be beneficial. However, there are a couple other teams who are interested in the one-time All-Star.

Other Teams interested in Dejounte Murray

Other teams who could be bidding for Murray include the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks. The Lakers will always be in the mix whenever an All-Star caliber player is potentially on the trading block. Adding Murray would take some pressure off of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As for New York, they have been searching for a co-star to pair with Jalen Brunson for awhile now. Adding Murray would help take some defensive pressure off of Brunson. Even if some of his defensive numbers have dipped recently. All in all, Dejounte Murray will be sought after if he is on the trade block. We could have a rare instance of a star returning to his former team.