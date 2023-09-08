The 2023 US Open men’s doubles champions were crowned on Friday afternoon.

39-year-old American Rajeev Ram and 31-year-old Brit Joe Salisbury won the title for the third straight year.

Joe Salisbury & Rajeev Ram are @usopen champions 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡 🤩🏆 What a comeback from Joe & Rajeev 👏#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/5rpDVxkeaV — LTA (@the_LTA) September 8, 2023



They are the first team to post a three-peat in over 100 years.

That is an amazing accomplishment given some of the great doubles teams in recent years including the Bryan brothers, Mike and Bob, who won four titles (2005, 2008, 2012, and 2014), and John McEnroe and Peter Fleming who won three titles (1979, 1981, 1983)

The greatest doubles team to ever play the sport. We will miss you, Bob & Mike Bryan! Good luck in retirement ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e6Q6ZLTLYU — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2020

45 years ago on August 7, 1978, John McEnroe and Peter Fleming win their first of 50 doubles titles as a team at the Grand Prix Championships in South Orange, N.J. McEnroe and Fleming beat Guillermo Vilas and Ion Tiriac 6-3, 6-3 in the doubles final. (via @ThisDayInTennis book) pic.twitter.com/Kz4W5hTHPu — Randy Walker (@TennisPublisher) August 7, 2023

Ram and Salisbury have been teamed together for five years and have won four Grand Slams in the process.

In addition to the three US Opens, they won the 2020 Australian Open.

The players before the start of the match Credits – Darren Carroll/USTA pic.twitter.com/Y3bns6jgUe — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) September 8, 2023

The runners-up were 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna from India and 35-year-old Australian Matthew Ebden.

US OPEN: BOPANNA/EBDEN END RUNNERS UP Heartbreaking loss for 43yo @rohanbopanna and @mattebden, as they lost in a very close 3 set match to 3rd seeds Ram/Salisbury Bopanna remains the oldest man EVER to make a Grand Slam final 👏 pic.twitter.com/sRr3DQHWY6 — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) September 8, 2023

Bopanna is the oldest man ever to appear in a Grand Slam final.

The two have been a team for just five months so finishing as the US Open finalists was a great accomplishment given the short time they’ve been together.

Bopanna was previously in the 2010 US Open men’s doubles finals with Pakistani player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi; they lost to Bob and Mike Bryan.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023