Rajeev Ram And Joe Salisbury Win US Open Men’s Doubles Championship For Third Straight Year

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
The 2023 US Open men’s doubles champions were crowned on Friday afternoon.

39-year-old American Rajeev Ram and 31-year-old Brit Joe Salisbury won the title for the third straight year.


They are the first team to post a three-peat in over 100 years.

That is an amazing accomplishment given some of the great doubles teams in recent years including the Bryan brothers, Mike and Bob, who won four titles (2005, 2008, 2012, and 2014), and John McEnroe and Peter Fleming who won three titles (1979, 1981, 1983)

Ram and Salisbury have been teamed together for five years and have won four Grand Slams in the process.

In addition to the three US Opens, they won the 2020 Australian Open.

The runners-up were 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna from India and 35-year-old Australian Matthew Ebden.

Bopanna is the oldest man ever to appear in a Grand Slam final.

The two have been a team for just five months so finishing as the US Open finalists was a great accomplishment given the short time they’ve been together.

Bopanna was previously in the 2010 US Open men’s doubles finals with Pakistani player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi; they lost to Bob and Mike Bryan.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
