Randy Moss has worked as a horse racing analyst for NBC since 2011. Prior to that he was the primary horse racing expert on ESPN. The native of Hot Springs, Arkansas has also been an integral part of the Daily Racing Form, which has a remarkable history as it dates back to 1894! Here are the three horses that Randy Moss likes at the Preakness the most.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2023

🐴 Event: Preakness Stakes

Preakness Stakes 📅 Date & Time: May 20th, 6:50 pm

May 20th, 6:50 pm 🌎 Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore 📺 TV Channel: NBC

Randy Moss Preakness 2023 Picks

NBC’s Randy Moss will look too rebound after picking Japanese horse Derma Sotogake to win the Kentucky Derby. The horse only finished in sixth place at Churchill Downs, and Moss is now picking the horse that is the second favourite to win the second Triple Crown of the year.

First Mission (+275)

Moss believes the pace of the Preakness will not be as high as it was at the Kentucky Derby. With it being a slower race, he thinks it will benefit First Mission over Mage. Moss also believes First Mission is improving significantly as the horse racing season is going along, and has what it takes to win in Pimlico. First Mission’s trainer Brad Cox is a two-time triple crown winner as he won the 2021 Kentucky Derby alongside Mandaloun and the 2021 Belmont alongside Essential Quality.

Perform (+2000)

Moss likes Perform significantly better than National Treasure and Blazing Sevens. A winner in Tampa Bay and Laurel Park in the last month, Perform has a strong late degree of explosiveness, something similar to what we saw from Mage at the Kentucky Derby.

Mage (+140)

We are seeing the Kentucky Derby winner competing at Pimlico in 2023. Last year Rich Strike skipped the Preakness after winning the first Triple Crown race of 2022. Why Mage needs to be considered over every other horse in the field is its ability to have blazing speed down the stretch run, when it matters most. It will now be interesting to see how the horse performs as a favourite versus an underdog.