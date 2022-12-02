Rays Sign Veteran Pitcher Zach Eflin

The Tampa Bay Rays got themselves a new piece in the starting rotation. Right-hander Zach Eflin is Florida bound after signing a three-year deal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Right-hander Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a three-year contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2022

Eflin declined his $15 million mutual option with the Philadelphia Phillies early in the offseason, electing free agency. The deal with Tampa Bay is for $40 million pending a physical, according to Joel Sherman. The contract is the biggest free agent signing in the franchise’s history.

Zach Eflin had been with the Phillies since 2014 when he was acquired as part of the Jimmy Rollins trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 28-year-old had been with the big-league club since 2016, mainly as a starter. During his time with Philadelphia, he won 11 and 10 games in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Overall, he is 36-45 with a 4.49 ERA, 552 strikeouts, and a 1.29 WHIP. In 2022, he was moved to the bullpen during the Phillies’ playoff run. Most notably, he earned the save during Game Two of the Wild Card series against St. Louis, helping clinch the series.

It is a change of pace for a Rays franchise that does not usually give out big contracts. It is unknown if the team views Eflin as a starter or reliever. If he is viewed as a starter, he joins a rotation accompanied by Tyler Glasnow, Shane McClanahan, and Drew Rassmussen. Jeffery Springs, similar to Eflin, has experience as a reliever as well.