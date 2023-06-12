Featured

RBC Canadian Open: A Breakdown of the Purse Winnings Including Nick Taylor’s $1.62 Million

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
3 min read
Nick Taylor’s triumph at the RBC Canadian Open was not only a momentous achievement for Canadian golf but also a lucrative one. The victorious Taylor earned a substantial prize of $1.62 million for his outstanding performance. In contrast, runner-up Tommy Fleetwood received a still-impressive sum of $981,000 for his efforts.

A Historic Win For Taylor

Taylor’s path to victory was paved with exceptional play and unwavering determination. His remarkable 6-under 66 showcased his skills and ability to thrive under pressure throughout the tournament. This win holds great significance for Canadian golf, as it ends a nearly seven-decade-long drought since the last Canadian champion, Pat Fletcher, claimed the title in 1954. Taylor now joins an esteemed group of Canadian golfers who have secured three or more wins on the PGA Tour, solidifying his status as a top competitor.

The playoff between Taylor and Fleetwood reached a thrilling climax on the fourth hole, where Taylor delivered an extraordinary display of skill and nerve. Sinking a breathtaking 72-foot eagle putt, Taylor secured the victory in dramatic fashion. This monumental putt, the longest of his career on the Tour, was met with jubilant celebrations from Taylor’s fellow Canadian Tour members who were present to witness the historic moment.

Beyond the prestige and financial rewards, Taylor’s win at the RBC Canadian Open holds symbolic importance for Canadian golf and provides inspiration for future generations of Canadian golfers. The full breakdown of the purse and FedExCup standings for all players who made the cut at Oakdale Golf and Country Club is yet to be disclosed, but the financial rewards are undoubtedly a significant aspect of this esteemed tournament.

Here is the full purse breakdown of the RBC Canadian Open:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)
1 Nick Taylor 500 1,620,000
2 Tommy Fleetwood 300 981,000
3 Tyrrell Hatton 145 477,000
3 C.T. Pan 145 477,000
3 Aaron Rai 145 477,000
6 Eric Cole 95 315,000
6 Mark Hubbard 95 315,000
8 Justin Rose 85 281,250
9 Rory McIlroy 75 245,250
9 Andrew Novak 75 245,250
9 Brandon Wu 75 245,250
12 Jonathan Byrd 58 178,650
12 Harrison Endycott 58 178,650
12 Doug Ghim 58 178,650
12 Adam Hadwin 58 178,650
12 Harry Higgs 58 178,650
17 Nate Lashley 51 146,250
18 Will Gordon 48 132,750
18 Carl Yuan 48 132,750
20 Sam Bennett 0 102,330
20 Corey Conners 41 102,330
20 Matt Fitzpatrick 41 102,330
20 Lucas Glover 41 102,330
20 Matt Kuchar 41 102,330
25 Ludvig Aberg 29.5 64,850
25 Lee Hodges 29.5 64,850
25 S.H. Kim 29.5 64,850
25 Justin Lower 29.5 64,850
25 Ryan Moore 29.5 64,850
25 Ted Potter, Jr. 29.5 64,850
25 Chez Reavie 29.5 64,850
25 Alex Smalley 29.5 64,850
25 Dylan Wu 29.5 64,850
34 Cody Gribble 20.5 47,925
34 Harry Hall 20.5 47,925
34 Roger Sloan 0 47,925
34 Brendon Todd 20.5 47,925
38 MJ Daffue 16 39,150
38 Patton Kizzire 16 39,150
38 S.Y. Noh 16 39,150
38 Greyson Sigg 16 39,150
38 Sahith Theegala 16 39,150
43 Ryan Gerard 0 28,530
43 Chesson Hadley 10.71 28,530
43 Michael Kim 10.71 28,530
43 Shane Lowry 10.71 28,530
43 Peter Malnati 10.71 28,530
43 Callum Tarren 10.71 28,530
43 Carson Young 10.71 28,530
50 Garrick Higgo 8.25 22,860
50 Austin Smotherman 8.25 22,860
52 Jason Dufner 6.56 21,438
52 Brian Gay 6.56 21,438
52 Brent Grant 6.56 21,438
52 Cameron Percy 6.56 21,438
52 Mike Weir 6.56 21,438
57 James Hahn 4.9 20,160
57 Sung Kang 4.9 20,160
57 Peter Kuest 0 20,160
57 Andrew Landry 4.9 20,160
57 Adam Long 4.9 20,160
57 Stuart Macdonald 0 20,160
57 Scott Piercy 4.9 20,160
57 Cameron Young 4.9 20,160
65 Scott Brown 3.8 19,170
65 Taylor Pendrith 3.8 19,170
65 Richy Werenski 3.8 19,170
68 Wil Bateman 0 18,540
68 Akshay Bhatia 0 18,540
68 Trevor Cone 3.12 18,540
68 Brice Garnett 3.12 18,540
72 Henrik Norlander 2.7 17,910
72 Martin Trainer 2.7 17,910
72 Vince Whaley 2.7 17,910
Featured Featured Story Features Golf News and Rumors PGA
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Arrow to top