Nick Taylor’s triumph at the RBC Canadian Open was not only a momentous achievement for Canadian golf but also a lucrative one. The victorious Taylor earned a substantial prize of $1.62 million for his outstanding performance. In contrast, runner-up Tommy Fleetwood received a still-impressive sum of $981,000 for his efforts.
A Historic Win For Taylor
Taylor’s path to victory was paved with exceptional play and unwavering determination. His remarkable 6-under 66 showcased his skills and ability to thrive under pressure throughout the tournament. This win holds great significance for Canadian golf, as it ends a nearly seven-decade-long drought since the last Canadian champion, Pat Fletcher, claimed the title in 1954. Taylor now joins an esteemed group of Canadian golfers who have secured three or more wins on the PGA Tour, solidifying his status as a top competitor.
The playoff between Taylor and Fleetwood reached a thrilling climax on the fourth hole, where Taylor delivered an extraordinary display of skill and nerve. Sinking a breathtaking 72-foot eagle putt, Taylor secured the victory in dramatic fashion. This monumental putt, the longest of his career on the Tour, was met with jubilant celebrations from Taylor’s fellow Canadian Tour members who were present to witness the historic moment.
Beyond the prestige and financial rewards, Taylor’s win at the RBC Canadian Open holds symbolic importance for Canadian golf and provides inspiration for future generations of Canadian golfers. The full breakdown of the purse and FedExCup standings for all players who made the cut at Oakdale Golf and Country Club is yet to be disclosed, but the financial rewards are undoubtedly a significant aspect of this esteemed tournament.
Here is the full purse breakdown of the RBC Canadian Open:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|1
|Nick Taylor
|500
|1,620,000
|2
|Tommy Fleetwood
|300
|981,000
|3
|Tyrrell Hatton
|145
|477,000
|3
|C.T. Pan
|145
|477,000
|3
|Aaron Rai
|145
|477,000
|6
|Eric Cole
|95
|315,000
|6
|Mark Hubbard
|95
|315,000
|8
|Justin Rose
|85
|281,250
|9
|Rory McIlroy
|75
|245,250
|9
|Andrew Novak
|75
|245,250
|9
|Brandon Wu
|75
|245,250
|12
|Jonathan Byrd
|58
|178,650
|12
|Harrison Endycott
|58
|178,650
|12
|Doug Ghim
|58
|178,650
|12
|Adam Hadwin
|58
|178,650
|12
|Harry Higgs
|58
|178,650
|17
|Nate Lashley
|51
|146,250
|18
|Will Gordon
|48
|132,750
|18
|Carl Yuan
|48
|132,750
|20
|Sam Bennett
|0
|102,330
|20
|Corey Conners
|41
|102,330
|20
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|41
|102,330
|20
|Lucas Glover
|41
|102,330
|20
|Matt Kuchar
|41
|102,330
|25
|Ludvig Aberg
|29.5
|64,850
|25
|Lee Hodges
|29.5
|64,850
|25
|S.H. Kim
|29.5
|64,850
|25
|Justin Lower
|29.5
|64,850
|25
|Ryan Moore
|29.5
|64,850
|25
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|29.5
|64,850
|25
|Chez Reavie
|29.5
|64,850
|25
|Alex Smalley
|29.5
|64,850
|25
|Dylan Wu
|29.5
|64,850
|34
|Cody Gribble
|20.5
|47,925
|34
|Harry Hall
|20.5
|47,925
|34
|Roger Sloan
|0
|47,925
|34
|Brendon Todd
|20.5
|47,925
|38
|MJ Daffue
|16
|39,150
|38
|Patton Kizzire
|16
|39,150
|38
|S.Y. Noh
|16
|39,150
|38
|Greyson Sigg
|16
|39,150
|38
|Sahith Theegala
|16
|39,150
|43
|Ryan Gerard
|0
|28,530
|43
|Chesson Hadley
|10.71
|28,530
|43
|Michael Kim
|10.71
|28,530
|43
|Shane Lowry
|10.71
|28,530
|43
|Peter Malnati
|10.71
|28,530
|43
|Callum Tarren
|10.71
|28,530
|43
|Carson Young
|10.71
|28,530
|50
|Garrick Higgo
|8.25
|22,860
|50
|Austin Smotherman
|8.25
|22,860
|52
|Jason Dufner
|6.56
|21,438
|52
|Brian Gay
|6.56
|21,438
|52
|Brent Grant
|6.56
|21,438
|52
|Cameron Percy
|6.56
|21,438
|52
|Mike Weir
|6.56
|21,438
|57
|James Hahn
|4.9
|20,160
|57
|Sung Kang
|4.9
|20,160
|57
|Peter Kuest
|0
|20,160
|57
|Andrew Landry
|4.9
|20,160
|57
|Adam Long
|4.9
|20,160
|57
|Stuart Macdonald
|0
|20,160
|57
|Scott Piercy
|4.9
|20,160
|57
|Cameron Young
|4.9
|20,160
|65
|Scott Brown
|3.8
|19,170
|65
|Taylor Pendrith
|3.8
|19,170
|65
|Richy Werenski
|3.8
|19,170
|68
|Wil Bateman
|0
|18,540
|68
|Akshay Bhatia
|0
|18,540
|68
|Trevor Cone
|3.12
|18,540
|68
|Brice Garnett
|3.12
|18,540
|72
|Henrik Norlander
|2.7
|17,910
|72
|Martin Trainer
|2.7
|17,910
|72
|Vince Whaley
|2.7
|17,910