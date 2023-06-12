Nick Taylor’s triumph at the RBC Canadian Open was not only a momentous achievement for Canadian golf but also a lucrative one. The victorious Taylor earned a substantial prize of $1.62 million for his outstanding performance. In contrast, runner-up Tommy Fleetwood received a still-impressive sum of $981,000 for his efforts.

A Historic Win For Taylor

Taylor’s path to victory was paved with exceptional play and unwavering determination. His remarkable 6-under 66 showcased his skills and ability to thrive under pressure throughout the tournament. This win holds great significance for Canadian golf, as it ends a nearly seven-decade-long drought since the last Canadian champion, Pat Fletcher, claimed the title in 1954. Taylor now joins an esteemed group of Canadian golfers who have secured three or more wins on the PGA Tour, solidifying his status as a top competitor.

The playoff between Taylor and Fleetwood reached a thrilling climax on the fourth hole, where Taylor delivered an extraordinary display of skill and nerve. Sinking a breathtaking 72-foot eagle putt, Taylor secured the victory in dramatic fashion. This monumental putt, the longest of his career on the Tour, was met with jubilant celebrations from Taylor’s fellow Canadian Tour members who were present to witness the historic moment.

Beyond the prestige and financial rewards, Taylor’s win at the RBC Canadian Open holds symbolic importance for Canadian golf and provides inspiration for future generations of Canadian golfers. The full breakdown of the purse and FedExCup standings for all players who made the cut at Oakdale Golf and Country Club is yet to be disclosed, but the financial rewards are undoubtedly a significant aspect of this esteemed tournament.

Here is the full purse breakdown of the RBC Canadian Open:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($) 1 Nick Taylor 500 1,620,000 2 Tommy Fleetwood 300 981,000 3 Tyrrell Hatton 145 477,000 3 C.T. Pan 145 477,000 3 Aaron Rai 145 477,000 6 Eric Cole 95 315,000 6 Mark Hubbard 95 315,000 8 Justin Rose 85 281,250 9 Rory McIlroy 75 245,250 9 Andrew Novak 75 245,250 9 Brandon Wu 75 245,250 12 Jonathan Byrd 58 178,650 12 Harrison Endycott 58 178,650 12 Doug Ghim 58 178,650 12 Adam Hadwin 58 178,650 12 Harry Higgs 58 178,650 17 Nate Lashley 51 146,250 18 Will Gordon 48 132,750 18 Carl Yuan 48 132,750 20 Sam Bennett 0 102,330 20 Corey Conners 41 102,330 20 Matt Fitzpatrick 41 102,330 20 Lucas Glover 41 102,330 20 Matt Kuchar 41 102,330 25 Ludvig Aberg 29.5 64,850 25 Lee Hodges 29.5 64,850 25 S.H. Kim 29.5 64,850 25 Justin Lower 29.5 64,850 25 Ryan Moore 29.5 64,850 25 Ted Potter, Jr. 29.5 64,850 25 Chez Reavie 29.5 64,850 25 Alex Smalley 29.5 64,850 25 Dylan Wu 29.5 64,850 34 Cody Gribble 20.5 47,925 34 Harry Hall 20.5 47,925 34 Roger Sloan 0 47,925 34 Brendon Todd 20.5 47,925 38 MJ Daffue 16 39,150 38 Patton Kizzire 16 39,150 38 S.Y. Noh 16 39,150 38 Greyson Sigg 16 39,150 38 Sahith Theegala 16 39,150 43 Ryan Gerard 0 28,530 43 Chesson Hadley 10.71 28,530 43 Michael Kim 10.71 28,530 43 Shane Lowry 10.71 28,530 43 Peter Malnati 10.71 28,530 43 Callum Tarren 10.71 28,530 43 Carson Young 10.71 28,530 50 Garrick Higgo 8.25 22,860 50 Austin Smotherman 8.25 22,860 52 Jason Dufner 6.56 21,438 52 Brian Gay 6.56 21,438 52 Brent Grant 6.56 21,438 52 Cameron Percy 6.56 21,438 52 Mike Weir 6.56 21,438 57 James Hahn 4.9 20,160 57 Sung Kang 4.9 20,160 57 Peter Kuest 0 20,160 57 Andrew Landry 4.9 20,160 57 Adam Long 4.9 20,160 57 Stuart Macdonald 0 20,160 57 Scott Piercy 4.9 20,160 57 Cameron Young 4.9 20,160 65 Scott Brown 3.8 19,170 65 Taylor Pendrith 3.8 19,170 65 Richy Werenski 3.8 19,170 68 Wil Bateman 0 18,540 68 Akshay Bhatia 0 18,540 68 Trevor Cone 3.12 18,540 68 Brice Garnett 3.12 18,540 72 Henrik Norlander 2.7 17,910 72 Martin Trainer 2.7 17,910 72 Vince Whaley 2.7 17,910