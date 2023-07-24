Reds rookies shine in series sweep over Diamondbacks

The Cincinnati Reds came out of the Major League All-Star Break as a loser of five straight games. However, since then the Reds have now won five straight, including a weekend series sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Over the last three days, the Reds have beaten the Diamondbacks by scores of 9-6, 4-2 and 7-3 to improve to a record of 55 wins and 46 losses. Reds fans must be thrilled with the play of their rookies, which are making a significant impact.

Game 1 win over Arizona

In Cincinnati’s 9-6 Friday win, Reds shortstop Matt McLain of Orange, California hit a key two-out grand slam off of Diamondbacks relief pitcher Justin Martinez. At the time, the Reds went up 9-3. It was McLain’s first career grand slam. McLain was one of two Reds rookies with a multi-hit game, as leftfielder Spencer Steer of Long Beach. California had a single and a double. While McLain had four runs batted in, Steer had three runs batted in.

Game 2 win over Arizona

In Cincinnati’s 4-2 Saturday win, Steer once again had a multi-hit game from the leadoff spot as he had two singles. He also raised his batting average to .274, on base percentage to .361, and slugging percentage to .460 on the season. Meanwhile, Reds rookie starting pitcher Brandon Williamson of Fairmont, Minnesota won his second career Major League Baseball game as he had a quality start. He only gave up one earned run in six innings of work, to go along with five strikeouts and one walk.

Game 3 win over Arizona

In Cincinnati’s 7-3 Sunday win, rookie third baseman Elly De La Cruz of Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic had his first career lead off home run, while Steer, McLain and designated hitter Christian Encarnacion-Strand of Walnut Creek, California each had a multi-hit hit as the trio of rookies all had two singles. The Reds are now in second place in the National League Central and half a game back of the Milwaukee Brewers.