MLB News and Rumors

Reds rookies shine in series sweep over Diamondbacks

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Spencer Steer

The Cincinnati Reds came out of the Major League All-Star Break as a loser of five straight games. However, since then the Reds have now won five straight, including a weekend series sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Over the last three days, the Reds have beaten the Diamondbacks by scores of 9-6, 4-2 and 7-3 to improve to a record of 55 wins and 46 losses. Reds fans must be thrilled with the play of their rookies, which are making a significant impact.

Game 1 win over Arizona

In Cincinnati’s 9-6 Friday win, Reds shortstop Matt McLain of Orange, California hit a key two-out grand slam off of Diamondbacks relief pitcher Justin Martinez. At the time, the Reds went up 9-3. It was McLain’s first career grand slam. McLain was one of two Reds rookies with a multi-hit game, as leftfielder Spencer Steer of Long Beach. California had a single and a double. While McLain had four runs batted in, Steer had three runs batted in.

Game 2 win over Arizona

In Cincinnati’s 4-2 Saturday win, Steer once again had a multi-hit game from the leadoff spot as he had two singles. He also raised his batting average to .274, on base percentage to .361, and slugging percentage to .460 on the season. Meanwhile, Reds rookie starting pitcher Brandon Williamson of Fairmont, Minnesota won his second career Major League Baseball game as he had a quality start. He only gave up one earned run in six innings of work, to go along with five strikeouts and one walk.

Game 3 win over Arizona

In Cincinnati’s 7-3 Sunday win, rookie third baseman Elly De La Cruz of Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic had his first career lead off home run, while Steer, McLain and designated hitter Christian Encarnacion-Strand of Walnut Creek, California each had a multi-hit hit as the trio of rookies all had two singles. The Reds are now in second place in the National League Central and half a game back of the Milwaukee Brewers.

 

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Reds
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

Two best weekend series that begin July 21

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 21 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Shane McClanahan
Orioles to face Rays in massive AL East weekend series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge On Shohei Ohtani, HR Record: ‘Meant To Be Broken’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 19 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Two intriguing MLB series that begin July 18
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 18 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Aroldis Chapman, Texas Rangers
Aroldis Chapman throws fastest pitch in Rangers history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 18 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Adolis Garcia
Top three MLB series that begin July 17
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 17 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger once again dangerous offensively
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top