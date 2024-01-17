MLB News and Rumors

Reds trade relief pitcher Daniel Duarte to Rangers

Jeremy Freeborn
The Cincinnati Reds traded relief pitcher Daniel Duarte of Huatabampo, Mexico the Texas Rangers on Tuesday according to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumours.com. In return, the Reds receive cash considerations. Duarte has spent the last two seasons pitching for the Reds.

2023 MLB Statistics

In 31 games, Duarte had a record of three wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 3.69. During 31 2/3 innings. he gave up 24 hits, 13 earned runs, five home runs, one wild pitch, and 20 walks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.39. Duarte also had one save and two holds, and 23 strikeouts.

One Save in 2023

Duarte’s save came on August 13 in a 6-5 Reds win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the second game of a doubleheader, Duarte threw to three batters, and had 15 pitches of which 10 were strikes. Of the 10 strikes, was one strikeout. He also had one groundout and one fly out.

Two Holds in 2023

Duarte had two holds this past season. The first came in a 5-4 Reds win over the Kansas City Royals on June 13. In this outing, Duarte faced three batters in the sixth inning, and only had to throw seven pitches, of which four were strikes. He had two fly balls, and one ground out.

Duarte’s second hold came on June 28 in an 11-7 Reds win over the Baltimore Orioles. He pitched two thirds of an inning, and walked two batters. However, Duarte was able to force Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg to hit into a double play in the middle of the sixth inning, to get two key outs.

Struggled in 2022

While Duarte was effective in 2023, that was not the case during his 2022 season, as he struggled mightily on the mound. Duarte had an earned run average of 10.13 as he gave up three earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. Of the 14 batters he faced, Duarte gave up three earned runs, three hits, three walks, and one home run, to go along with two strikeouts.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
