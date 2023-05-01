Roger Federer Is Set To Co-Chair Met Gala 2023

Retired tennis legend Roger Federer may be absent from the ATP Tour, but he is still very busy.

Federer is in New York City preparing to be one of the co-chairs of the 2023 Met Gala.

The Met Gala will take place on Monday evening, May 1, but Federer is already at work attending the pre-event press conference.

Federer is one of five co-chairs of the event.

Other 2023 co-chairs are actresses Michaela Coel and Penelope Cruz, musician Dua Lipa, and permanent co-chair Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The co-chair position is not a figurehead role so Federer and his peers have been busy with assembling the guest list and weighing in on the interior design and culinary elements of the evening.

Nicknamed “The Maestro” for his graceful and elegant style of tennis, it is only fitting that he is the first male tennis player to serve in this role.

Female tennis players Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams are previous co-chairs in 2021 and 2019 respectively.

Fashion is what the Met Gala is known for, and fans are eager to see what Federer wears to the event.

Federer Delighted Fans With Some New York Tennis

After years on the ATP Tour, Federer is a seasoned traveler and knows New York well from being the five-time US Open champion from 2004-2008.

The US Open is located nearby in Queens.

During this visit, Federer enjoyed some tennis with some local kids playing at a Bronx tennis court.

GOAT SIGHTING 👀 Roger Federer took time away from his role as Met Gala co-chair to surprise some young fans.#TheBreakTC | #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/fVtqnBfbh9 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) April 30, 2023

He concluded his tennis session with a burger at Red Hook Tavern in Brooklyn.

Conclusion

The good news is that Roger Federer will be on more tennis courts this year.

He is set to return to Wimbledon, and tournament organizers have indicated the eight-time champion will be honored.

Roger Federer is set to make Wimbledon return pic.twitter.com/CCJPiPxphI — FirstSportz Tennis (@FS_Tennis1) April 25, 2023

The details of the tribute to Federer are yet to be known, but it will be a fan-frenzy to get Centre Court tickets for it when information is publicized.

Roger Federer *will* be at #Wimbledon this year. Chairman Ian Hewitt said: "Roger will be making a visit here as a member. He is very welcome any time." The club are also planning to celebrate his career during the Championships. — James Gray (@jamesgraysport) April 25, 2023

In March, there were reports that his visit to Wimbledon could be as a commentator on behalf of the BBC and ESPN.

Roger Federer is nearing agreement to serve as TV analyst for the BBC and ESPN's SW19 coverage, British media reports.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/nYdKqBkLLE — LoveSetMatch 💯🎾🔥 🏃🏻🇨🇭🐐 (@LoveSetMatch_) March 11, 2023

It is not clear if a negotiated deal has been worked out for Federer to be a commentator, but fans would love that also.

