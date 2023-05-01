Tennis News and Rumors

Roger Federer Is Set To Co-Chair Met Gala 2023

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Roger Federer 2

Retired tennis legend Roger Federer may be absent from the ATP Tour, but he is still very busy.

Federer is in New York City preparing to be one of the co-chairs of the 2023 Met Gala.

The Met Gala will take place on Monday evening, May 1, but Federer is already at work attending the pre-event press conference.

Federer is one of five co-chairs of the event.

Other 2023 co-chairs are actresses Michaela Coel and Penelope Cruz, musician Dua Lipa, and permanent co-chair Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The co-chair position is not a figurehead role so Federer and his peers have been busy with assembling the guest list and weighing in on the interior design and culinary elements of the evening.

Nicknamed “The Maestro” for his graceful and elegant style of tennis, it is only fitting that he is the first male tennis player to serve in this role.

Female tennis players Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams are previous co-chairs in 2021 and 2019 respectively.

Fashion is what the Met Gala is known for, and fans are eager to see what Federer wears to the event.

Federer Delighted Fans With Some New York Tennis

After years on the ATP Tour, Federer is a seasoned traveler and knows New York well from being the five-time US Open champion from 2004-2008.

The US Open is located nearby in Queens.

During this visit, Federer enjoyed some tennis with some local kids playing at a Bronx tennis court.

He concluded his tennis session with a burger at Red Hook Tavern in Brooklyn.

Conclusion

The good news is that Roger Federer will be on more tennis courts this year.

He is set to return to Wimbledon, and tournament organizers have indicated the eight-time champion will be honored.

The details of the tribute to Federer are yet to be known, but it will be a fan-frenzy to get Centre Court tickets for it when information is publicized.

In March, there were reports that his visit to Wimbledon could be as a commentator on behalf of the BBC and ESPN.

It is not clear if a negotiated deal has been worked out for Federer to be a commentator, but fans would love that also.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Andre Agassi

Five Facts About Andre Agassi Who Turns 53 On April 29

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
Tennis News and Rumors
Simona Halep
Grand Slam Champion Simona Halep Provides Frustrating Update On Her Doping Suspension
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Emma Radacanu
Tennis Hall Of Famer Andy Roddick Discusses Emma Raducanu’s Struggles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer
What’s At Stake As Young Generation Tries To Overtake Big 3 At Grand Slams In Men’s Tennis
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz Wins Second Straight Barcelona Open, Completes Ceremonial Pool Dive
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka’s Reaction To Iga Swiatek’s Prized New Porsche Receives Mixed Reviews
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Andy Murray
Andy Murray Shares Daughter’s Handwritten Note After He Coached Her Playing Tennis
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top