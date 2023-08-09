Tennis News and Rumors

Roger Federer’s Investment in On Shoes is Now Worth Over $300 Million

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Roger Federer’s Investment in On Shoes is Now Worth Over $300 Million

Roger Federer celebrated his 42nd birthday on Tuesday. A winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, Federer is officially retired but that hasn’t stopped him from making moves off of the court.

In fact, Federer has aced his early deals as a business, turning the end of his sponsorship with Nike into endorsement deals worth over $600 million. Shortly after his contract with Nike ended, Federer served up two surprising sponsorships with Uniqlo and On Running, both worth at least $300 million.

As of August 2023, On Holdings had approximate shares outstanding.

Given his three percent stake, Federer owns about 8,505,688 shares in the company. The stock closed on Tuesday valued at $35.70, meaning Federer’s investment in On shoes is now worth over $303 million.

How Did Federer Become Affiliated With On Running?

Ironically, Federer’s introduction to On shoes came from his wife wearing the brand.

Suddenly, he was spotting the shoes all over the streets of Zürich and finally decided to give them a try. Minimalistic and lightweight, the shoes delivered the type of comfort that the Grand Slam champion was looking for.

Then, he set out to meet the founders of the company, which soon turned into a close friendship.

“I am a big believer in working with close friends,” Federer told Forbes, “I think it works very well.”

“We just had a get-together,” Federer continued, “this was way before anything was on the horizon to do anything. I still just wanted to meet the guys, to hear the Swiss success story. I’m very intrigued with Swiss guys making it global. In Switzerland, at some point you need to go global and that’s why I love supporting and hearing the Swiss story.”

Together, Federer and the company developed The Roger line, which features both on-court and off-court shoes.

How Federer Made Over $600 Million From Two Separate Deals

In 2019, Roger Federer ended his decade-long partnership with Nike, opening the door for the tennis legend to blaze a new trail both on and off the court.

The two sides couldn’t agree to a deal, so Federer accepted a 10-year deal with Uniqlo for a total of $300 million. Shortly after that, Federer signed with Swiss-engineered running shoe On and made another bet on himself, opting to take equity in the company rather than a standard deal.

Even though the brand did not have a tennis shoe, Federer worked with the owners and engineers, weaving cloud technology into his own tennis line.

Federer began endorsing the company and instead of an annual fee, he was given a percentage of the billion company. With a three percent stake in the brand, the value of Federer’s investment has eclipsed 300 million.

Though Federer rose to incredible heights while on Nike’s roster, the swoosh was only paying him around $10 million per year. Thanks to his latest deals with Uniqlo and On, Federer is set to bring in over $600 million.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Venus Williams

Venus Williams Deals With Lost Luggage and A First Round Loss In Montreal

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15h
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff Wins Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 6 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff Signs Multi-Year Extension with New Balance
Coco Gauff Wins: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz Knocked Out Of Mudabala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 6 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula Maria Sakkari
Mubadala Citi Open Match of The Day: Jessica Pegula Versus Maria Sakkari
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 5 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula Win Matches On Busy Friday At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 4 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Citi Open
Thursday Night Rain Wreaks Havoc At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
ben shelton
Ben Shelton And Mackie McDonald Win Thriller, Advance To Men’s Doubles Semifinals At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top