Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle of Winter Springs, Florida tied a Baltimore Orioles record for most runs batted in during a single game on Tuesday. He had nine runs batted in as the Orioles defeated the Oakland Athletics 12-8.

How Mountcastle got nine runs batted in

Mountcastle recorded his first run batted in during the bottom of the first inning to tie the game at one run apiece. He hit a sacrifice fly with one out and scored Austin Hays from third base.

Mountcastle’s second RBI came with two out in the bottom of the second inning. He had a RBI single to center field which scored Jorge Mateo from third base and tied the game at two runs apiece.

Then in the bottom of the fifth with the Athletics leading the Orioles 7-3, Mountcastle hit a three-run home run to pull the Orioles to within one run at 7-6 Oakland. He scored Hays and Adley Rutschman with zero out to increase his RBI total for the game to five.

Mountcastle then hit a seventh inning grand slam to extend an Orioles’s 8-7 lead to 12-7. With two out in the inning, he scored Mateo, Hays, and Rutschman.

Who does Mountcastle tie the record with?

Mountcastle becomes the third Orioles player to record nine runs batted in during a game. The others are first baseman Jim Gentile of San Francisco, California, and first baseman Eddie Murray of Los Angeles, California. Gentile had nine runs batted in during a 13-5 Orioles win over the Minnesota Twins on May 9, 1961. That season Gentile led the American League with 141 runs batted in. Murray accomplished the feat in a 17-3 Orioles win over the California Angels on August 26, 1985.

Who has the Major League record for most RBIs in a game?

Two St. Louis Cardinals hold the record for most runs batted in during a game with 12. Jim Bottomley of Oglesby, Illinois has 12 runs batted in during a 17-3 Cardinals win over the Brooklyn Robins on September 16, 1924. Then, Mark Whiten of Pensacola, Florida had 12 RBIs in a 15-2 Cardinals win over the Cincinnati Reds on September 7, 1993.

Mountcastle in 2023

This season, Mountcastle is batting .289 with five home runs and 18 runs batted in. During 11 games, 50 plate appearances and 45 at bats, he has scored nine runs and had 3 hits, four doubles, one stolen base, three walks, two sacrifice flies, 32 total bases, an on base percentage of .320 and a slugging percentage of .711. Mountcastle’s five home runs, 18 runs batted in, and two sacrifice flies lead Major League Baseball.