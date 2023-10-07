Two National League East Division starting pitchers are set to miss the entire 2024 Major League Baseball season with surgeries. Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara of Azua, Dominican Republic is set to have Tommy John Surgery, as announced on Friday, and Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright of Huntsville, Alabama is set to have shoulder surgery.

Sandy Alcantara

In 2023, Alcantara had a record of seven wins and 12 losses with an earned run average of 4.14. In 28 games, and 184 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 176 hits, 85 earned runs, 22 home runs, and 48 walks, to go along with 151 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.21.

Workhorse

What Alcantara has been known for in his career has been complete games. He led Major League Baseball with six last season and three this season. In Alcantara’s three complete games in 2023, he had a complete game shutout on April 4 in a 1-0 Marlins win over the Minnesota Twins. He also had complete games in a 7-1 Marins win over the Tampa Bay Rays on July 26 and in a 3-1 Marlins win over the New York Yankees on August 12.

Better in 2022 than 2023

There is no better that Alcantara was better last year than this year. In 2022, he won the National League Cy Young Award. Alcantara had a record of 14 wins and nine losses with 207 strikeouts and an earned run average of 2.28 and a WHIP of .098. Keeping with the workhorse theme, he led the Major Leagues with 228 2/3 innings pitched.

Kyle Wright

Like Alcantara, Wright was much better in 2022 than 2023. A year ago, Wright led Major League Baseball with 21 wins, and had 174 strikeouts with an earned run average of 3.19. This season, he had a record of only one win and three losses in nine games, with a lousy earned run average of 6.97. After only giving up 156 hits in 180 1/3 innings pitched in 2022, Wright gave up 40 hits in 31 innings pitched in 2023.