Seahawks Restructure Jamal Adams’ Contract

Jamal Adams has had a roller coaster ride with the Seattle Seahawks ever since he was traded to them from the New York Jets. Given how much they gave up, it is safe to say he has not quite lived up to some expectations. However, the team is not giving up on the safety. It is being reported the team has restricted Adams’ contract. This is good news for Seattle fans who are hopeful they can remain a playoff team in the NFC.

Seattle Seahawks Restructure Safety, Jamal Adams’, Contract

Jamal Adams’ Tenure With the Seattle Seahawks

According to reports, the team has converted $9.92 million of Adams’ 2023 base salary into a signing bonus. As a result, it has cleared $6.61 million of cap space for this season. Adams’ new cap hits are now $11.4 million this season, $26.9 million next year, and $27.9 million in 2025. All in all, the Seahawks are still tied to him for a long time. So far during Adams’ Seattle tenure, he has recorded nine passes defended, 9.5 sacks, 15 tackles for a loss, and two interceptions.

To put this into context, the three-time Pro Bowler had numbers of 25 passes defended, 12 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 28 tackles for a loss during his time with the New York Jets. It is clear why there was frustration among the Seattle faithful at first, but Jamal Adams seems to be settling into his own as a Seahawk now. However, can they have another Cinderella-like campaign like they did post-Russell Wilson?

Can Seattle Return to the Playoffs This Season?

Many feel as if the Seahawks will be another dark horse team again this season. They do have a great coach in Pete Carroll and their defense was underrated. Right now, the team has -120 odds to make the postseason. However, the division the Seahawks reside in is one of the toughest in the league. The San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to win the division and are even being picked the win the Super Bowl by some NFL peers. Not to mention, we do not know how the Los Angeles Rams will look when healthy considering they were one of the most injured teams last year. All in all, it will telling how the Seattle Seahawks perform in just their second year after moving on from Russell Wilson.

