Serena Williams Reveals That She Is Pregnant At Met Gala 2023

Wendi Oliveros
Serena Williams

The 2023 Met Gala has been a mecca for tennis.

With Roger Federer as the co-chair, a strong tennis presence on the guest list was to be expected.

Serena Williams, 41, wins the prize for the biggest and best reveal of a very well-kept secret.

Williams and her husband Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian posed for photos.

Though she was wearing black, there was evidence of a small baby bump.

She then shared the news by saying the three of them were attending the event.

Those who questioned if Williams was planning a return to tennis in 2023 now have their answer.

She did not give any indication of when her due date is.

She Dealt With Complications After The Birth Of Daughter Olympia

Williams’s daughter Olympia is 5 years old, and childbirth was fraught with issues for both mother and baby.

Serena had an emergency c-section because Olympia’s heart rate was dropping.

After the birth, Serena had a pulmonary embolism and also suffered from postpartum depression.

Given Serena’s age and previous issues with childbirth, this delivery will most likely be a scheduled c-section to preserve the health and well-being of the entire family.

This Was A Well-Kept Secret

Serena was in a Super Bowl advertisement in February but did not appear to be pregnant.

Those who follow her on social media have seen her recently in videos with sister Venus.

There were never full-body views.

One video had Serena resting at her mom’s house.

Other videos showed Serena at Venus’s house noting the items Venus stole from her house and proudly displayed.

@serena

Working out with Venus is alwaus fun times. I’m her personal troll. #2023 #fyp

♬ original sound – Serenawilliams

Her most recent video was four days ago.

@serena

Venus cant kick me out #fyp

♬ original sound – Serenawilliams

Family Of 4 Coming Soon

Adding to her family was probably one of the primary motivations for Serena to step away from the sport last fall.

She is one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Williams is missed, but this is the best reason ever to leave the game behind.

Retired Serena’s social media game is on par with her competitive tennis game so we cannot wait to hear more from her now that the secret is out.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
