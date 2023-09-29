The 2023 Major League Baseball regular season is coming to an end. Here are seven series that have meaning.

Texas Rangers @ Seattle Mariners

One of the most important series is in the Pacific Northwest as the Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers. The Rangers lead the American League West, and can clinch the division with one win in the last three games. The Mariners beat the Rangers 3-2 last night. Seattle is three games back of Texas for first place in the American League West, and are one game back of the Houston Astros for the final wildcard spot.

Tampa Bay Rays @ Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are at 88 wins and 71 losses and have the second wildcard spot in the American League. They can clinch a playoff spot with one win against the Rays and one Rangers win over the Mariners.

Houston Astros @ Arizona Diamondbacks

This intriguing interleague battle has two teams battling for playoff spots. The Astros are at 87 wins and 72 losses, and two games back of the Rangers in the American League West. Houston also has the final wildcard spot and lead Seattle by one game. The Diamondbacks are at 84 wins and 75 losses and have the second wildcard spot in the National League. They lead the Cincinnati Reds by three games for a playoff spot.

Miami Marlins @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Miami is at 82 wins and 76 losses. They have the third wildcard spot in the National League, and lead the Chicago Cubs by half a game, the Cincinnati Reds by a game and a half, and the San Diego Padres by three and a half games. If the Marlins are half a game up or half a game back of a playoff spot by Sunday, they may have to play a makeup game against the New York Mets on Monday.

Chicago Cubs @ Milwaukee Brewers

The Cubs are at 82 wins and 77 losses. They trail the Marlins by half a game for the final playoff spot, with the Marlins holding the tiebreaker.

Cincinnati Reds @ St. Louis Cardinals

The Reds are at 81 wins and 78 losses, and trail the Marlins by a game and a half in the National League wildcard hunt. The fact that the Reds are in postseason conversation is significant when you consider their odds of winning the World Series in March was 20000 to 1.

San Diego Padres @ Chicago White Sox

This is stunning, but true. The Padres still have a mathematical shot at making the postseason even though they are one game below .500 at 79 wins and 80 losses. The Padres need to sweep the White Sox, the Brewers need to sweep the Cubs, the Pirates have to sweep the Marlins, the Mets have to beat the Marlins on Monday, and the Cardinals have to win their series against the Reds.