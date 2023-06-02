2017 U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens punched her ticket to the fourth round of the 2023 French Open with a three-set win over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

30-year-old Stephens is currently ranked 30th.

She faces No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round.

Sabalenka has yet to drop a set in this year’s French Open.

Stephens will need her A-game to take out the 2023 Australian Open champion.

Sloane has been playing great tennis and says this is her favorite tournament so it should be an interesting match.

Stephens is the first American woman to make it to the fourth round.

Three Americans Play Third-Round Matches On Saturday

On the top half of the draw, three Americans remain.

They are No. 6 Coco Gauff who will take on 16-year-old star-in-the-making Mirra Andreeva.

Qualifier Kayla Day, who defeated Madison Keys in the second round, faces Anna-Karoline Schmiedlova.

36th-ranked Bernada Pera will take on 44th-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy.

Jessica Pegula And Peyton Stearns Lost On Friday

Both Jessica Pegula and Peyton Stearns were defeated in third round matches on Friday.

Pegula could not find her form against 28th-ranked Elise Mertens.

Stearns won just one game against 9th-ranked Daria Kasatkina.

She is still adjusting to the professional tour, and the tournament is a success for her with the win over Jelena Ostapenko.

Both Pegula and Stearns are still active in doubles with partners Coco Gauff and Alycia Parks, respectively.

Conclusion

Can an American woman win the French Open?

It has not happened since Serena Williams won her third title in 2015.

Stephens is the most experienced but has a very tough fourth-round match.

Gauff was the runner-up in both singles and doubles last year so can she make the leap one year later?

Day and Pera have already achieved career bests by making it to the third round.

Getting to the second week is the first goal, and then anything is possible for the Americans.

The Big 3 of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina are still considered the favorites given their 2023 successes and the fact that they won the last three Grand Slams.

