Stephen Curry: Underrated Premieres July 21 On Apple TV+

Stephen Curry: Underrated, a documentary about his rise from sharpshooter at Davidson to NBA superstar, premieres July 21 on Apple TV+.

I want to make sure everyone gets a chance to watch #UnderratedFilm, so I'm giving everybody a two month free trial for Apple TV+. Visit https://t.co/BKxwDterUO

to get the offer. @AppleFilms @a24 @proximitymedia @unanimousmedia @petenicks pic.twitter.com/pkBAI91FRn — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 20, 2023

Underrated Follows Stephen Curry’s Journey To Superstardom

Directed and produced by Peter Nicks, Underrated depicts Curry’s unprecedented rise to become a future NBA Hall of Famer.

In the trailer, Cury says he was the “undersized scrawny kid that was just trying to figure out how to make it.” Entering Davidson, Curry was best known for being the son of 16-year NBA veteran Dell Curry.

However, Curry embodied the underdog mentality at Davidson and led the Bulldogs on a magical run in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs reached the Elite Eight and were one shot away from making the Final Four, falling to Kansas 59-57.

Stephen Curry Continued To Believe After Rocky Start To NBA Career

Despite being drafted in the lottery, Curry was plagued by injuries over his first couple of seasons.

However, Curry eventually broke through with the Golden State Warriors by winning an MVP and NBA Championship in 2015. The rest is history.

Apple’s official synopsis reads: “The remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry. This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.”

