NBA News and Rumors

Stephen Curry: Underrated Premieres July 21 On Apple TV+

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Stephen Curry in "Stephen Curry: Underrated," premiering July 21, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Stephen Curry: Underrated, a documentary about his rise from sharpshooter at Davidson to NBA superstar, premieres July 21 on Apple TV+.

Underrated Follows Stephen Curry’s Journey To Superstardom

Directed and produced by Peter Nicks, Underrated depicts Curry’s unprecedented rise to become a future NBA Hall of Famer.

In the trailer, Cury says he was the “undersized scrawny kid that was just trying to figure out how to make it.” Entering Davidson, Curry was best known for being the son of 16-year NBA veteran Dell Curry.

However, Curry embodied the underdog mentality at Davidson and led the Bulldogs on a magical run in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs reached the Elite Eight and were one shot away from making the Final Four, falling to Kansas 59-57.

Stephen Curry Continued To Believe After Rocky Start To NBA Career

Despite being drafted in the lottery, Curry was plagued by injuries over his first couple of seasons.

However, Curry eventually broke through with the Golden State Warriors by winning an MVP and NBA Championship in 2015. The rest is history.

Apple’s official synopsis reads: “The remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry. This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.”

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Warriors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey

Daryl Morey Must Receive Good Player Back In James Harden Trade

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 18 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore
NBA 2K24 Summer League Awards: Cam Whitmore Wins MVP
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 17 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray
World Cup: Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Headline Team Canada
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 14 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
NBA Approves Rule Changes For Flopping, Challenges
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 12 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson
NBA Summer League: Opening Weekend Provides Record Viewership
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 11 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard
Portland GM: Blazers In No Rush To Trade Damian Lillard
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 10 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Zach LaVine’s $34M Mansion Is Most Expensive Orange County Home Sale In 2023
Zach LaVine’s $34M Mansion Is Most Expensive Orange County Home Sale In 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top