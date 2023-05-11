Suns’ Deandre Ayton Ruled Out For Game 6 With Rib Contusion

With their backs against the wall, the Phoenix Suns will be without starting center Deandre Ayton, who has been ruled out of Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets with a rib contusion, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Chris Paul has already been ruled out of Game 6 with a hamstring injury.

Suns center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out of Game 6 tonight vs. Nuggets due to his rib contusion, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2023

Sources told ESPN that Ayton is “experiencing significant pain in his ribs and core area,” which has impacted his breathing. Ayton was initially listed as questionable on the injury report before being ruled out.

For the series, Ayton has averaged 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Paul was ruled out for Game 6 on Wednesday despite undergoing an extensive workout with the team. Paul injured his groin in Game 2, forcing the veteran point guard to miss the last three games.

“He’s working out, but his status hasn’t changed,” head coach Monty Williams said. “He is doing more for sure. But I’m careful not to [speculate] because I haven’t had a report come to me that says, ‘OK, he’s 80%, 90%.’ I haven’t had that yet.”

Denver Nuggets Looking To Close Out The Series

The Suns now face elimination heading into Game 6, trailing three games to two.

The Nuggets are looking to close out the Suns on Thursday night and reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2019-2020. The Nuggets lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, four games to one, in the bubble.

The Nuggets are led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who has been tremendous all series with averages of 35.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 10.0 assists.

Game 6 between the Nuggets and Suns in Phoenix is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

