You could argue that tennis fans were the biggest winners on Friday at the Mubadala Citi Open in Washington, DC.

After a rain-soaked Thursday, some players had to play two matches to catch up.

Taylor Fritz

Among those was Taylor Fritz who defeated Andy Murray in three sets in the Round of 16 and collected a straight sets win over Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals hours later.

5.39pm: Fritz defeats Murray after 3 hours 2 minutes 8.30pm: Fritz walks onto court to face Thompson 9.59pm: Fritz defeats Thompson to make the semis, totalling 4 hours 20 minutes of play Marathon man 🥵 @Taylor_Fritz97 pic.twitter.com/QHXWbqiE2v — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 5, 2023

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff defeated Belinda Bencic and only lost three games in the process.

Magical under the lights 💫@CocoGauff delivers a statement 6-1, 6-2 win against Bencic to reach the semis in DC!#MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/wKU8HpoSy4 — Mubadala Citi DC Open (@mubadalacitidc) August 5, 2023

Jessica Pegula

Equally impressive was Jessica Pegula who defeated one of the hottest women’s players on the tour, Elina Svitolina.

It was a three-set battle in which Svitolina took the first set and Pegula won the next two.

Top seed Jessica Pegula comes back from one set down to end Elina Svitolina’s giant killer run at Washington 👏#JessicaPegula #Washington #Tennis pic.twitter.com/W9w44c50lk — Sportskeeda Tennis (@SK__Tennis) August 4, 2023

Frances Tiafoe Comes Up Short

Hometown hero Frances Tiafoe almost did not pull off a double win on Friday.

Frances Tiafoe d. J.C. Shang 6-2 6-3 This has been a year to remember for Big Foe. He reached the top 10 for the first time in his life. He won his 3rd career title. And now he’s filling out the stadium at a tournament he used to sneak into Big Foe, Big Tennis. 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/lZAbpgKoe6 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 4, 2023

He defeated Shang Juncheng in the Round of 16 in straight sets but fell to Dan Evans in the quarterfinals also in straight sets.

Ben Shelton, Mackie McDonald Advance To Men’s Doubles Final

Americans Ben Shelton and Mackie McDonald won their semifinal doubles match, and for the second consecutive round pulled out the victory in a tiebreaker.

Once again, fans were entertained by this tight match and tiebreaker which concluded with a 12-10 score.

