Tennis News and Rumors

Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula Win Matches On Busy Friday At Mubadala Citi Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Taylor Fritz

You could argue that tennis fans were the biggest winners on Friday at the Mubadala Citi Open in Washington, DC.

After a rain-soaked Thursday, some players had to play two matches to catch up.

Taylor Fritz

Among those was Taylor Fritz who defeated Andy Murray in three sets in the Round of 16 and collected a straight sets win over Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals hours later.

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff defeated Belinda Bencic and only lost three games in the process.

Jessica Pegula

Equally impressive was Jessica Pegula who defeated one of the hottest women’s players on the tour, Elina Svitolina.

It was a three-set battle in which Svitolina took the first set and Pegula won the next two.

Frances Tiafoe Comes Up Short

Hometown hero Frances Tiafoe almost did not pull off a double win on Friday.

He defeated Shang Juncheng in the Round of 16 in straight sets but fell to Dan Evans in the quarterfinals also in straight sets.

Ben Shelton, Mackie McDonald Advance To Men’s Doubles Final

Americans Ben Shelton and Mackie McDonald won their semifinal doubles match, and for the second consecutive round pulled out the victory in a tiebreaker.

Once again, fans were entertained by this tight match and tiebreaker which concluded with a 12-10 score.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Citi Open

Thursday Night Rain Wreaks Havoc At Mubadala Citi Open

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
ben shelton
Ben Shelton And Mackie McDonald Win Thriller, Advance To Men’s Doubles Semifinals At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula Defeats Peyton Stearns To Reach Mubadala Citi Open Quarterfinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 2
Madison Keys Defeats Jennifer Brady In Second All-American Wednesday Night Match At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 2 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Twitter Reacts As Coco Gauff Debuts Signature New Balance Coco CG1 Shoes
All-American Matchup: Coco Gauff Defeats Hailey Baptiste At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 2 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Gael Monfils Elina Svitolina
Elina Svitolina And Husband Gael Monfils Win In Back-To-Back Night Matches At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 1 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open
Serena Williams Finds Out Gender Of Second Child
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top