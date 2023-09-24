Tennis News and Rumors

Team World Continues To Dominate As 2023 Laver Cup Concludes On Sunday

Wendi Oliveros
Frances Tiafoe

Team World is proving that 2022 was not a fluke as they have a sizeable 10-2 lead over Team Europe going into the final day of the 2023 Laver Cup tennis competition.

The winning team must get 13 points.

With four matches today, Team World is the odds-on favorite to grab the Laver Cup trophy for the second straight year.

It is a big lead but not insurmountable so it will be up to the young Americans to get the job done early in the day.

The first match is a doubles match between Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev from Team Europe against Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe of Team World.

In his first year of the Laver Cup competition, Shelton has been a joy to watch both on the court and on the sidelines cheering on his teammates.

Pairing Shelton’s energy with the larger-than-life personality of Frances Tiafoe is a great plan and should prove to be a must-see television event.

Tiafoe, who always plays well at the Laver Cup, already possesses the shot of this year’s tournament with this behind-the-back masterpiece.


Following that match will be a singles affair between Team World’s Taylor Fritz and Team Europe’s Casper Ruud.

Ruud is the only Team Europe player to win a match in this year’s Laver Cup, and Fritz looked outstanding in his Day 2 singles match against Andrey Rublev.

He showed a net game of touch volleys that the hard-hitting big-serving baseliner does not typically utilize.


The final two matches of the day are singles ones between Rublev and Tiafoe and Hurkacz and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

 

Tennis News and Rumors
