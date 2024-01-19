With the third round set to begin on Friday in Melbourne (Thursday evening in North America), there are 10 Americans left in the singles draws (five men and five women). On the men’s side, they are 16th seed and 2023 United States Open semifinalist Ben Shelton of Atlanta, Georgia, the 12th seed Taylor Fritz of San Diego, California, the 29th seed Sebastian Korda of Bradenton, Florida, Alex Michelsen of Aliso Viejo, California, and 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul of Voorhees Township, New Jersey. On the women’s side they are the 27th seed Emma Navarro of New York, New York, 2017 United States Open champion Sloane Stephens of Plantation, Florida, 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova of Freehold Township, New Jersey, the fourth seed and 2023 United States Open champion Coco Gauff of Atlanta and Alycia Parks of Atlanta.

Five American Men Left

Shelton beat Christopher O’Connell of Australia 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 in the second round. Meanwhile, Fritz steamrolled past Hugo Gaston of France 6-0, 6-3, 6-1 in his last match. Korda also beat a Frenchman as he eliminated Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Michelsen meanwhile upset the 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Meanwhile, Paul beat Great Britain’s Jack Draper 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

In round three, Paul will face Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia, Shelton will face the 20th seed Adrian Mannarino of France, Korda will face the fifth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia, Michelsen will face the sixth seed and 2020 United States Open finalist Alexander Zverev of Germany, and Fritz will face Fabian Maroszan of Hungary. Kecmanovic is 2-1 all-time versus Paul, with Paul winning the last match, 7-5, 7-6 in the first round of Cincinnati last year. Mannarino beat Shelton in their only prior meeting, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the second round of Miami in 2023. Rublev has beaten Korda in their two prior meetings.

Five Americans Women Left

Navarro beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in round two. Stephens also needed three sets, as she defeated the 14th seed and 2022 French Open semifinalist Daria Kasatkina of Russia 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Parks also delivered an upset as she beat the 32nd seed and 2021 United States Open finalist Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada 7-5, 6-4. Gauff knocked out fellow American Caroline Dolhide of Hinsdale, Illinois, 7-6, 6-2. Anisimova beat 2020 French Open semifinalist Nadia Podoroska of Argentina 6-2, 6-3.

Anisimova is facing Paula Badosa of Spain in round three. Stephens is facing Anna Kalinskaya of Russia. Stephens and Kalinskaya have beaten each other once. Stephens’s lone win came in the semifinals of Guadalajara in 2022. Gauff and Parks are facing each other for the first time, and Navarro is facing Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine for the first time.