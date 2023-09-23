Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis Fans Show That They Miss Serena, Rafa, and Roger

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Rafa Serena Roger

2023 has been a turning point in tennis.

It is the first full year without Serena Williams and Roger Federer on their respective WTA and ATP Tours.

Fans have also been without Rafael Nadal for the majority of the year as he tries to recoup from injury and make a return in 2024.

Recent events have proven that these legends of the game may be gone, but they are not forgotten.

1. Serena Williams

Serena’s husband Alexis Ohanian recently tweeted a photo of their daughter Olympia that got a lot of interest.

Serena’s former coach for her comeback in 2022, Rennae Stubbs, offered her services as a coach.


Her former hitting partner Jamere Jenkins was excited to see this too.

Then, there was the outpouring of well-wishes and support from fans looking forward to mother-daughter doubles matchups.

 

2. Roger Federer

Roger Federer is a spectator at this year’s Laver Cup in Vancouver.

Despite the star power on the court and in the coaching corners for Team World and Team Europe, when the camera panned to Federer, the loudest applause of the day was heard.

3. Rafael Nadal

Fans cannot wait to see Rafael Nadal back on the court in 2024.

In a recent interview, he tempered expectations that he will win another Grand Slam, but it really does not matter.

Having him back in competitive tennis for however long he wants to be there is a gift.

Nadal made a surprise cameo video appearance at the Laver Cup on Friday when Federer was being interviewed, and the crowd went wild.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari Reaches Guadalajara Open Final For Second Straight Year

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15h
Tennis News and Rumors
Laver Cup
Three Highlights From Day 1 Session 1 Of Laver Cup
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  16h
Tennis News and Rumors
Rafael Nadal Expresses Interest To Become Next Real Madrid President
Rafael Nadal Expresses Interest In Becoming Next Real Madrid President
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 21 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Maria Sakkari
A Smiling Maria Sakkari Is Finding Her Joy And Her Game In Guadalajara
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 20 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Barbora Krejcikova
Barbora Krejcikova Edges Sofia Kenin In San Diego Open Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff’s Grand Slam Win Sets Viewership Record For Most Watched Women’s US Open Final Ever
Coco Gauff’s Grand Slam Win Sets Viewership Record For Most Watched Women’s US Open Final Ever
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 16 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Lleyton Hewitt Cruz Hewitt
14 Year Old Cruz Hewitt, Son Of Lleyton Hewitt, Gets First Professional Tennis Match Victory
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top