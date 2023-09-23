Tennis Fans Show That They Miss Serena, Rafa, and Roger

2023 has been a turning point in tennis.

It is the first full year without Serena Williams and Roger Federer on their respective WTA and ATP Tours.

Fans have also been without Rafael Nadal for the majority of the year as he tries to recoup from injury and make a return in 2024.

Recent events have proven that these legends of the game may be gone, but they are not forgotten.

1. Serena Williams

Serena’s husband Alexis Ohanian recently tweeted a photo of their daughter Olympia that got a lot of interest.

Serena’s former coach for her comeback in 2022, Rennae Stubbs, offered her services as a coach.

😆 duly noted – I’ll mention to Coach Mama — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) September 23, 2023



Her former hitting partner Jamere Jenkins was excited to see this too.

Then, there was the outpouring of well-wishes and support from fans looking forward to mother-daughter doubles matchups.

2. Roger Federer

Roger Federer is a spectator at this year’s Laver Cup in Vancouver.

Despite the star power on the court and in the coaching corners for Team World and Team Europe, when the camera panned to Federer, the loudest applause of the day was heard.

🇨🇭😎 Roger Federer in the house (and getting the loudest applause of the tournament, of course 😉) pic.twitter.com/2NlglAkMxq — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 22, 2023

3. Rafael Nadal

Fans cannot wait to see Rafael Nadal back on the court in 2024.

In a recent interview, he tempered expectations that he will win another Grand Slam, but it really does not matter.

Having him back in competitive tennis for however long he wants to be there is a gift.

Nadal made a surprise cameo video appearance at the Laver Cup on Friday when Federer was being interviewed, and the crowd went wild.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023