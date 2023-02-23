Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis Greats Andre Agassi And Steffi Graf Watch Son Jaden’s USC Baseball Game

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Andre Agassi Steffi Graf

Retired tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s son Jaden, 21, inherited the athletic genes.

However, he did not use those genes to play tennis.

He chose baseball, and Jaden is now a pitcher at USC.

Set to graduate in 2024, the 6’3″ 195 right-handed pitcher had his famous parents in attendance at a recent USC game.

His sister Jaz, 19, was also on hand to cheer her big brother on.

Agassi’s USC team won the game over Marist College by the score of 17-4.

Jaden Agassi’s Low-Profile Parents

Andre and Steffi try to stay as low profile as possible.

There are no social media posts from either of them at Jaden’s games, and photographs of them are also hard to come by.

When they are seen, they are like any other sports parents, donned in USC t-shirts and sweatshirts, cheering for their son.

Their famous friends also support Jaden as recently evidenced by Agassi’s former coach, Brad Gilbert, sharing a video of Jaden on the mound.

Tennis Is Not What Andre And Steffi Wanted For Their Kids

Andre and Steffi did not encourage their kids to be tennis players.

They understood the tremendous pressure the kids would be under to follow in their parents’ footsteps.

Both also lived through the rigorous tennis schedule, the 11-month tennis season, and the injuries.

Andre once told Irish News:

“We (my wife and I) wanted the kids to make their own choices and would never have said ‘no’ to what they were, but we didn’t go out of our way to expose them to tennis. Our prayer was not tennis.”

Next Up For Andre Is A New Sport: Pickleball

Andre joins American tennis legends John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, and Michael Chang at the Inaugural Pickleball Slam on April 2, 2023, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

ESPN will televise the event which is certain to be must-see television as the four players will divide into doubles teams and also be in action as singles players.

Hopefully, mixed doubles pickleball will happen at future events so that fans can see Andre and Steffi on the court together.

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
2016 Australian Open - Day 9

Tennis Rivals Reunite: Serena Williams And Maria Sharapova Photographed In London

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 21 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
novak djokovic is the highest paid tennis player
Tennis Great Novak Djokovic Ties Steffi Graf For Most Weeks As World No. 1
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 20 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Victoria Azarenka is no.6 on top 100 tennis players in wta earnings
Grand Slam Champion Victoria Azarenka Shuts Down Tennis Retirement Talk
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 20 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
John McEnroe 2
Five Youngest Male Tennis Players To Become World No. 1
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek Wimbledon Odds | Swiatek Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022
Iga Swiatek Halts Jessica Pegula’s Winning Ways At Doha
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff 2
Coco Gauff And Jessica Pegula Dominate In Qatar Open Singles And Doubles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 15 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Rogers Cup
Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Next 2 Tournaments, Indian Wells In Jeopardy
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top