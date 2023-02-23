Retired tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s son Jaden, 21, inherited the athletic genes.

However, he did not use those genes to play tennis.

He chose baseball, and Jaden is now a pitcher at USC.

Set to graduate in 2024, the 6’3″ 195 right-handed pitcher had his famous parents in attendance at a recent USC game.

His sister Jaz, 19, was also on hand to cheer her big brother on.

Agassi’s USC team won the game over Marist College by the score of 17-4.

Jaden Agassi’s Low-Profile Parents

Andre and Steffi try to stay as low profile as possible.

There are no social media posts from either of them at Jaden’s games, and photographs of them are also hard to come by.

When they are seen, they are like any other sports parents, donned in USC t-shirts and sweatshirts, cheering for their son.

Their famous friends also support Jaden as recently evidenced by Agassi’s former coach, Brad Gilbert, sharing a video of Jaden on the mound.

great 👍 to see ⁦@jadenagassi⁩ doing his thing on the hill tonight, fight on ⚾️ 👊😎💪 pic.twitter.com/sEoLfcewjU — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) February 19, 2023

Tennis Is Not What Andre And Steffi Wanted For Their Kids

Andre and Steffi did not encourage their kids to be tennis players.

They understood the tremendous pressure the kids would be under to follow in their parents’ footsteps.

Both also lived through the rigorous tennis schedule, the 11-month tennis season, and the injuries.

Andre once told Irish News:

“We (my wife and I) wanted the kids to make their own choices and would never have said ‘no’ to what they were, but we didn’t go out of our way to expose them to tennis. Our prayer was not tennis.”

Next Up For Andre Is A New Sport: Pickleball

Andre joins American tennis legends John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, and Michael Chang at the Inaugural Pickleball Slam on April 2, 2023, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe and Andy Roddick will compete for a $1 million purse in… PICKLEBALL at the Inaugural Pickleball Slam, to be held 4/2/2023 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. on Sunday, April 2 and will be televised live exclusively on ESPN. — Randy Walker (@TennisPublisher) January 18, 2023

ESPN will televise the event which is certain to be must-see television as the four players will divide into doubles teams and also be in action as singles players.

Hopefully, mixed doubles pickleball will happen at future events so that fans can see Andre and Steffi on the court together.