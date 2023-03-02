Tennis News: Rafael Nadal Updates Fans On His Rehab

The 2023 tennis season is underway, and tennis fans are sad that they have not seen much of Rafael Nadal on the courts.

He suffered a hip injury at the Australian Open in January and has not been heard from since except for the bad news posts about pulling out of events including the upcoming March tournaments, the Indian Wells Masters, also known as the BNP Paribas Open, and the Miami Open.

As luck would have it, Nadal must have read fans’ minds because he took to social media on Tuesday, February 28 to show us that he is working out and following his doctors’ orders on his rehab.

I am sad that I won’t be able to compete at Indian Wells nor Miami.

Very sad not to be there. I’ll miss all my US fans but I hope to see them later this year during the summer swing. pic.twitter.com/v6dsf1ayTI — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) February 28, 2023

We see him doing upper and lower body exercises with machines so this is very good news and shows us he is on his way back.

When He Comes Back, He Will Be Out Of The Top 10

The bad news is when Nadal comes back later in the spring, he will be out of the Top 10 rankings.

That marks a first since he broke into the Top 10 in April 2005.

Rafael Nadal – as expected – is now officially out of Indian Wells. Even if it doesn’t happen next week, he’s now almost guaranteed to drop out of the top 10 for the first time since making his debut there in April 2005. https://t.co/xSeOFEgx9Z — Yasmin Syed (@yasminstefsyed) February 28, 2023

Is Nadal Getting Ready For The French Open?

We do not know exactly when Nadal plans to return, but we can only hope that he is devoting his time and energy to getting back to Roland Garros in late May.

Nadal is the 14-time (and the defending) French Open champion; his reign in Paris is so dominant that they built a statue of him on the grounds of Roland Garros.

While thoughts about the appearance of his Roland Garros statue vary, everyone agrees that Nadal is the “King of Clay”.

Thoughts on the Rafa Nadal statue at Roland-Garros? 🇫🇷#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/nLDm1FFK6E — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 28, 2021

Best wishes to the 36-year-old Nadal as he continues to recover.

Fans look forward to seeing him slugging it out on the courts very soon and hopefully contending for a mind-boggling 15th French Open title which will further cement his greatness.

