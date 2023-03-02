Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News: Rafael Nadal Updates Fans On His Rehab

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Rafael Nadal

The 2023 tennis season is underway, and tennis fans are sad that they have not seen much of Rafael Nadal on the courts.

He suffered a hip injury at the Australian Open in January and has not been heard from since except for the bad news posts about pulling out of events including the upcoming March tournaments, the Indian Wells Masters, also known as the BNP Paribas Open, and the Miami Open.

As luck would have it, Nadal must have read fans’ minds because he took to social media on Tuesday, February 28 to show us that he is working out and following his doctors’ orders on his rehab.

We see him doing upper and lower body exercises with machines so this is very good news and shows us he is on his way back.

When He Comes Back, He Will Be Out Of The Top 10

The bad news is when Nadal comes back later in the spring, he will be out of the Top 10 rankings.

That marks a first since he broke into the Top 10 in April 2005.

Is Nadal Getting Ready For The French Open?

We do not know exactly when Nadal plans to return, but we can only hope that he is devoting his time and energy to getting back to Roland Garros in late May.

Nadal is the 14-time (and the defending) French Open champion; his reign in Paris is so dominant that they built a statue of him on the grounds of Roland Garros.

While thoughts about the appearance of his Roland Garros statue vary, everyone agrees that Nadal is the “King of Clay”.

Best wishes to the 36-year-old Nadal as he continues to recover.

Fans look forward to seeing him slugging it out on the courts very soon and hopefully contending for a mind-boggling 15th French Open title which will further cement his greatness.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Fritz 2

American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz Joins Andy Roddick With Latest Accomplishment

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Martina Navratilova
Martina Navratilova Posts Twitter Update Amid Cancer Battle
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 25 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Serena and Venus Williams
5 Female Tennis Players Who Beat Top 3 Seeds At Same Event
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 25 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open
Tennis Star Serena Williams Set To Receive Prestigious NAACP Award
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 25 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Andre Agassi Steffi Graf
Tennis Greats Andre Agassi And Steffi Graf Watch Son Jaden’s USC Baseball Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 22 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
2016 Australian Open - Day 9
Tennis Rivals Reunite: Serena Williams And Maria Sharapova Photographed In London
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 21 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
novak djokovic is the highest paid tennis player
Tennis Great Novak Djokovic Ties Steffi Graf For Most Weeks As World No. 1
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top