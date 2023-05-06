In a sport that is too often measured by tournament wins and losses, Russian-American tennis player Amanda Anisimova is winning in a different way.

She first picked up a tennis racket at the age of 5 so tennis is the one thing she has known for her entire life.

The 21-year-old turned professional at the age of 15.

On Friday, May 5, through social media, she shared a message with her fans explaining her current situation.

“Hey guys. I thought I’d make a post explaining what’s been going on and my plans. I’ve really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022. It’s become unbearable being at tennis tournaments. At this point my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time. I’ve worked as hard as I could to push through it. I will miss being out there, and I appreciate all the continuous support.”

BREAKING 🚨 Amanda Anisimova announced she is taking a break from tennis to take care of her mental health. Get well soon, Amanda! 🫂 pic.twitter.com/0F6QRHNZgU — Relevant Tennis (@RelevantTennis) May 5, 2023

Anisimova was ranked in the top 25 in 2019 and is a former French Open semifinalist in 2019.

She has had big wins over Grand Slam champions such as Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep, Aryna Sabalenka, and Victoria Azarenka.

Anisimova is also the 2017 Junior U.S. Open Champion, defeating Coco Gauff to earn the title.

A Good Trend For Athletes To Focus On Mental Health

Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles are world-renowned female athletes who are at the forefront of talking about their mental health struggles.

At the time, their messages may not have been as well received, but in 2023, with a renewed focus on mental health awareness, Anisimova’s decision has been met with support from fans and fellow players.

Anisimova’s Struggles

Anisimova’s father died suddenly in August 2019.

He was both her father and her coach.

She withdrew from the U.S. Open to deal with the enormous loss.

And shortly thereafter, the world entered the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conclusion

Tennis fans hope that Anisimova finds the healing she needs and can return to the court at some point in the future.

If not, she will be applauded as an athlete who is brave enough to step away from the sport she loves to work on her mental health.