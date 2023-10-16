Texas Rangers Make Announcement About Pitcher Max Scherzer

The Texas Rangers made an announcement regarding veteran pitcher Max Scherzer’s availability for the ALCS.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy stated on Monday, October 16 that Scherzer will be the team’s Game 3 starting pitcher against the Houston Astros.

Max Scherzer will start Game 3 vs Houston. He’s BACK YALL 👁️#GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/e6adn1teT4 — AllThingRangers (1-0) (@AllThingRangers) October 16, 2023

This will be Scherzer’s first postseason appearance for the Rangers, and his first outing in about a month.

He has been dealing with a muscle injury.

Battle Of Texas Features Two Future HOF Pitchers And Managers

The Rangers and Astros have a lot in common beyond geographic proximity.

Each has a pitcher who is a future Hall of Famer, and both were acquired from the New York Mets this year.

In the spring, @Mets fans were excited to see Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer pitch the orange and blue to the postseason, only that blue would be Texas @Rangers blue and that orange would be Houston Astros orange. Rod Serling couldn’t have authored a more bizarre tale.… pic.twitter.com/XiyNtlYOKe — MetsRewind (@metsrewind) October 15, 2023

Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer went to the Mets to compete for the World Series. And now they are, but they had to leave the Mets behind to do it. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 12, 2023

The Rangers defeated the Astros’ ace 40-year-old Justin Verlander in Game 1.

The Astros will face 39-year-old Scherzer in Game 3.

Verlander has two World Series championships and is the winningest active pitcher with 257; Scherzer is third with 214.

Scherzer has one World Series championship and is the top-ranked active pitcher in strikeouts with 3,367 while Verlander comes in second with 3,342.

Each club has a future Hall of Fame manager too.

Dusty Baker of the Astros is the winningest active manager with 2,183 victories and one World Series championship.

Bruce Bochy of the Rangers is second with 2,093 wins and three World Series championships.

No fancy made up metrics, no trying to explain Babpip, or launch angle, or exit velocity. Their numbers aren’t made up in a laboratory by people who never have even played catch. They earned every callous, every scar, every Ring. Good Luck Legends. pic.twitter.com/YQCqtafTd1 — Tim Flannery (@TimFlannery13) October 15, 2023

The Rangers have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Game 2 is at 4:37 PM EDT on Monday, October 16 in Houston, and Game 3 is at 8:03 PM EDT on Wednesday, October 18 in Arlington, Texas.

