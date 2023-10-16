MLB News and Rumors

Texas Rangers Make Announcement About Pitcher Max Scherzer

Wendi Oliveros
Max Scherzer Look

The Texas Rangers made an announcement regarding veteran pitcher Max Scherzer’s availability for the ALCS.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy stated on Monday, October 16 that Scherzer will be the team’s Game 3 starting pitcher against the Houston Astros.

This will be Scherzer’s first postseason appearance for the Rangers, and his first outing in about a month.

He has been dealing with a muscle injury.

Battle Of Texas Features Two Future HOF Pitchers And Managers

The Rangers and Astros have a lot in common beyond geographic proximity.

Each has a pitcher who is a future Hall of Famer, and both were acquired from the New York Mets this year.

The Rangers defeated the Astros’ ace 40-year-old Justin Verlander in Game 1.

The Astros will face 39-year-old Scherzer in Game 3.

Verlander has two World Series championships and is the winningest active pitcher with 257; Scherzer is third with 214.

Scherzer has one World Series championship and is the top-ranked active pitcher in strikeouts with 3,367 while Verlander comes in second with 3,342.

Each club has a future Hall of Fame manager too.

Dusty Baker of the Astros is the winningest active manager with 2,183 victories and one World Series championship.

Bruce Bochy of the Rangers is second with 2,093 wins and three World Series championships.

The Rangers have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Game 2 is at 4:37 PM EDT on Monday, October 16 in Houston, and Game 3 is at 8:03 PM EDT on Wednesday, October 18 in Arlington, Texas.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
