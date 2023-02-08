The New Season Of The Ultimate Fighter Rumored To Be At Bantamweight

The Ultimate Fighter is back with season 31 which is arguably the most anticipated season in quite some time. The reason for this is because it is the return of “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. He will be coaching alongside “Iron” Michael Chandler who will eventually fight another at a UFC PPV at a later date in 2023.

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor is finally making his long-awaited return to the octagon after undergoing knee surgery after his last loss to Dustin Poirier. Alongside him for season 31 will be Michael Chandler who has been campaigning to fight McGregor for quite some time.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Chandler speaks about what a fight against McGregor will do in PPV buys:

Michael Chandler via The MMA Hour “If you look at the numbers, I think 2 million, it’s not just a possibility, I think it’s very achievable and very attainable.”

The Ultimate Fighter has been quite stagnant in terms of viewership since it returned just two years ago, so bringing in the big-name coaches in McGregor and Chandler should ultimately raise the viewership through the roof.

Bantamweights Do Battle On Season 31

Rumor has it that on this season of The Ultimate Fighter, there will be the top regional bantamweight prospects going to battle to be the next ultimate fighter. There are a ton of great bantamweight prospects that could potentially be signed on for this season of The Ultimate Fighter, and I have highlighted a few to look out for coming into the new season.

Levi Mowles (16-4) – Levi Mowles has been one of the top prospects outside of the UFC in the bantamweight division. He is currently riding a 6-fight winning streak, 10 out of his last 11, and all four of his losses have come against UFC or Bellator level competition.

Muin Gafurov (18-4) – Muin Gafurov is a human-wrecking machine as the majority of his 18 wins have come inside the distance, most recently his last two by vicious knockout. He has fought for major promotions like ONE Championship, UAE Warriors, and Legacy Fighting Alliance. He lost his shot on the Contender Series but has since won two in a row with both by knockout.

John McSweeney (12-3) – John McSweeney has been making waves on the regional scene, winning six in a row and most recently beating the top bantamweight prospect in Ary Farias in the main event at Legacy Fighting Alliance.

The next season of The Ultimate Fighter will look to air on May 30th live on ESPN +, don’t miss out this historic season.