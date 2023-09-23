Three Highlights From Day 1 Session 1 Of Laver Cup

Team World and Team Europe are battling again at the 2023 Laver Cup held this year in Vancouver.

This year’s event does not have the emotional pull of last year when Roger Federer played doubles with Rafael Nadal for Team Europe.

The 2023 Laver Cup features a lot of young talent, and it was on display on Day 1, Session 1 of action.

Here are three highlights of the day when Team World jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

1. Ben Shelton’s Charisma

Ben Shelton is making his mark in his first year of Laver Cup competition.

In addition to unloading a 149-mile-per-hour serve, the lefty played great tennis in the opening match winning in straight sets over Arthur Fils.

Too much power 💪😤@BenShelton gives Team World the early lead, defeating Fils 7-6(4), 6-1!#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/gjoZlRggQC — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 22, 2023

And for those wondering, he did bring back the phone call celebration that was a talking point at the US Open.

2. Francisco Cerundolo’s Forehand

Francisco Cerundolo’s monster forehand helped him to a straight-set win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Cerundolo is the first South American to win a Laver Cup match since its inception in 2017.

3. Tennis Legends On Hand

In addition to the coaches, Team World’s John McEnroe and Team Europe’s Bjorn Borg, legends Rod Laver and Roger Federer are at the event.

A great night in Vancouver at the Laver Cup Gala with Susan, some dapper friends and one sparkling trophy. Today those young guys will be in blue and red suits fighting to win it. I cannot wait! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/dE8eswWHFY — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 22, 2023

On court with a couple of competitive Captains and America’s No.1 Taylor Fritz. Here we go @LaverCup 🚀 pic.twitter.com/1TKmcwKnOG — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 20, 2023



The evening session includes a singles and doubles match.

Team Europe’s Gael Monfils takes on Team World’s Felix Auger-Aliassime followed by Team Europe’s Arthur Fils and Andrey Rublev taking on Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul.

The first team to reach 13 points wins the Laver Cup.

Team World is the defending champion.

