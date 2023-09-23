Tennis News and Rumors

Three Highlights From Day 1 Session 1 Of Laver Cup

Wendi Oliveros
Laver Cup

Team World and Team Europe are battling again at the 2023 Laver Cup held this year in Vancouver.

This year’s event does not have the emotional pull of last year when Roger Federer played doubles with Rafael Nadal for Team Europe.

The 2023 Laver Cup features a lot of young talent, and it was on display on Day 1, Session 1 of action.

Here are three highlights of the day when Team World jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

1. Ben Shelton’s Charisma

Ben Shelton is making his mark in his first year of Laver Cup competition.

In addition to unloading a 149-mile-per-hour serve, the lefty played great tennis in the opening match winning in straight sets over Arthur Fils.

And for those wondering, he did bring back the phone call celebration that was a talking point at the US Open.

2. Francisco Cerundolo’s Forehand

Francisco Cerundolo’s monster forehand helped him to a straight-set win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Cerundolo is the first South American to win a Laver Cup match since its inception in 2017.

3. Tennis Legends On Hand

In addition to the coaches, Team World’s John McEnroe and Team Europe’s Bjorn Borg, legends Rod Laver and Roger Federer are at the event.


The evening session includes a singles and doubles match.

Team Europe’s Gael Monfils takes on Team World’s Felix Auger-Aliassime followed by Team Europe’s Arthur Fils and Andrey Rublev taking on Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul.

The first team to reach 13 points wins the Laver Cup.

Team World is the defending champion.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
