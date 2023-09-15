We are halfway through the final month of the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season. Let’s take a look at three intriguing series that begin on September 15.

Atlanta Braves @ Miami Marlins

The Braves became the first team from the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season to qualify for the postseason, and on Wednesday clinched the National League East by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1. Atlanta is at 96 wins and 50 losses, and lead the Phillies by 17 games.

This series is more important for the Marlins. They are at 75 wins and 72 losses, and half a game back of the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks for a playoff spot. Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela leads the Major Leagues with a .349 batting average, and is third in the Major Leagues with 191 hits.

Chicago Cubs @ Arizona Diamondbacks

The Cubs are in second place in the National League Central at 78 wins and 69 losses, and four and a half games back of the division leading Milwaukee Brewers. Chicago also has the second wildcard spot and have a two and a half game lead on the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks for a postseason berth. The Diamondbacks are at 76 wins and 72 losses.

Diamondbacks rookie center fielder Corbin Carroll of Seattle, Washington is second in the National League with 47 stolen bases. Meanwhile, Cubs ace Justin Steele of Lucedale, Mississippi is in the National League Cy Young conversation. The Cubs starter on Friday night is second in the National League with 16 wins, is second in the National League with a 2.49 earned run average, and is second in the National League with 20 quality starts.

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Seattle Mariners

The Dodgers are at 88 wins and 57 losses and lead the National League West by 13.5 games over the Giants and Diamondbacks. The Mariners are at 81 wins and 65 losses. They are a game and a half up on the Toronto Blue Jays for the last American League wildcard spot, and trail the Houston Astros by a game and a half for first place in the American League West. This is obviously a much more important series for Seattle. Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez of Loma de Cabrera, leads the American League with 171 hits.