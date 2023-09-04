MLB News and Rumors

Three Key MLB series that begin September 4

As Labour Day takes place throughout North America on Monday, there are three very intriguing baseball series that commence. Let us take a look at what the Major League Baseball schedule has in store.

San Francisco Giants @ Chicago Cubs

The Giants are at 70 wins and 67 losses, and are in a three-way tie with the Miami Marlins, Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks for the final wildcard spot in the National League. The Cubs are at 73 wins and 64 losses. Chicago has the second best wildcard spot in the National League. They are three and a half games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central, and lead the Giants, Marlins, Reds, and Diamondbacks by three games for a playoff spot.

Cubs first baseman Cody Bellinger of Scottsdale, Arizona is fourth in the National League with a .320 batting average. This is a drastic improvement for Bellinger, who had an awful batting average of .165 just two seasons ago with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It is a solid pitching matchup on Monday as Logan Webb of Rocklin, California gets the start for the Giants and Justin Steele of Lucedale, Mississippi gets the start for the Cubs. Steele is second in the National League with 15 wins, second in the National League with a 2.69 earned run average, and second in the National League with 18 quality starts. Webb leads the National League with 19 quality starts, while Giants closer Camilo Doval of Yamasa, Dominican Republic leads the National League with 35 saves.

Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers

The Astros and Rangers are tied for the second wildcard spot in the American League. They have a game and a half lead over the Toronto Blue Jays for a wildcard spot and are both one game back of the Seattle Mariners for a playoff spot in the American League West. Texas is at 76 wins and 60 losses and Houston is at 77 wins and 61 losses. Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia of Ciego de Avila, Cuba leads the American League with 100 runs batted in.

Seattle Mariners @ Cincinnati Reds

The Mariners are at 77 wins and 59 losses and lead the Rangers and Astros by one game in the American League West. The Reds are at 71 wins and 68 losses, and are tied with the San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins, and Arizona Diamondbacks for the final wildcard in the National League. Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez of Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic leads the American League with 156 hits, and Reds closer Alexis Diaz of Humacao, Puerto Rico leads the National League with 35 saves.

 

 

 

Astros Cubs Mariners MLB News and Rumors Rangers Reds S.F. Giants
