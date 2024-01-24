Three players inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024

Three new inductees were announced into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York on Tuesday. The 2024 inductees are third baseman Adrian Beltre of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, first baseman Todd Helton of Knoxville, Tennessee and catcher Joe Mauer of St. Paul, Minnesota.

Adrian Beltre

Beltre played 21 Major League Baseball seasons. He was with the Los Angeles Dodgers (1998 to 2004), the Seattle Mariners (2005 to 2009), the Boston Red Sox (2010), and the Texas Rangers (2011 to 2018). In 2933 games, Beltre batted .286 with 477 home runs and 1707 runs batted in. During 11068 at bats, he has scored 1524 runs and had 3166 hits, 636 doubles, 38 triples, 121 stolen bases, 848 walks, 5309 total bases, 14 sacrifice bunts, 103 sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .480.

A three-time All-Star (2010 with Boston and 2011 and 2012 with Texas), Beltre led the Major Leagues with 48 home runs in 2004 while with the Dodgers, led the Major Leagues with 49 doubles in 2010 while with the Red Sox, and the Major Leagues with 199 hits in 2013 while with the Rangers. He is one of six players to hit for the cycle thrice in a career.

Todd Helton

Helton played his entire MLB career with the Colorado Rockies (1997 to 2013). The five-time All-Star (2000 to 2004) batted .316 in his career with 369 home runs and 1406 runs batted in. During 2247 games and 7962 at bats, Helton scored 1401 runs, and had 2519 hits, 592 doubles, 37 triples, 37 stolen bases, 1335 walks, 4292 total bases, three sacrifice bunts, 93 sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .414 and a slugging percentage of .539.

Helton’s finest season came in 2000. That year he led the National League in hits (216), and on base percentage (.463), and the Major Leagues in doubles (59), runs batted in (147), batting average (.372), slugging percentage (.698), and total bases (405). Helton also led Major League Baseball with a .445 on base percentage in 2005.

Joe Mauer

Mauer played his entire MLB career with the Minnesota Twins (2004 to 2018). The six-time All-Star (2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013), batted .306 with 143 home runs and 923 runs batted in. During 1858 games and 6930 at bats, Mauer scored 1018 runs, and had 2123 hits, 428 doubles, 30 triples, 52 stolen bases, 939 walks, 3040 total bases, six sacrifice bunts, and 60 sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .388, and a slugging percentage of .439.

Mauer led the American League in batting average thrice (.347 in 2006, .328 in 2008, and .365 in 2009). During the 2009 MLB season, Mauer was also the American League MVP. That year he led the Major Leagues with a .444 on base percentage and the American League with a .587 slugging percentage. Mauer also led the Major Leagues with 11 sacrifice flies in 2008, and the American League with a .416 on base percentage in 2012.