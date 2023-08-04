Tennis News and Rumors

Thursday Night Rain Wreaks Havoc At Mubadala Citi Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Citi Open

In the first set hours ago, American tennis player Christopher Eubanks had his match suspended for rain at the 2023 Mubadala Citi Open in Washington, DC.

Taylor Fritz has a huge match scheduled against Andy Murray that has yet to get underway.

Frances Tiafoe is also slated to play, but it is unclear when or if that will happen on Thursday night because the rain has not let up.

On the women’s side, Jessica Pegula was fortunate to finish her match, a win over Peyton Stearns, minutes before the rain started coming down.

Another interesting women’s match between Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari and Canadian Leylah Fernandez has also been delayed.

It is not clear if any of these players will see any on-the-court action yet on Thursday night.

In the meantime, Andy Murray is checking on the weather conditions and trying to stay loose.


If the matches cannot be finished, it will put additional pressure on the tournament and the players as the event is expected to conclude on Sunday.

For example, the winner of the Maria Sakkari vs. Leylah Fernandez match is slated to play Madison Keys on Friday.

Sooner or later, the Washington, DC fans will be treated to some outstanding tennis matches.

Many are probably wishing the tournament had one or two courts with retractable roofs.

One thing for sure is that bad weather is winning the night.

Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
