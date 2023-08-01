Tim Patrick Believed to Have Torn Achilles

The Denver Broncos have had a rough day at training camp. Not only did the team waive K.J. Hamler who was diagnosed with a heart condition, but they most likely lost the big-bodied wideout in Tim Patrick for the whole season. This comes after he missed all of last year with a torn ACL. After going down without contact, the team now fears the 6-foot-4, 212 pound wide receiver could be down for the season due to a torn Achilles, one of the worst injuries an athlete can suffer in any sport.

Denver Broncos Fear Tim Patrick Has Torn Achilles

Tim Patrick’s Importance to Denver’s Wide Receivers

The Denver Broncos really missed Tim Patrick’s presence last season. While Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are great in their own right, Patrick would have provided another steady and reliable weapon for Russell Wilson. On top of this, he has a big frame which would have given Wilson another deep-ball threat.

The last year Patrick played back in 2021, he logged numbers of 53 catches for 734 yards. Not to mention, he also scored five receiving touchdowns that year and that was with Teddy Bridgewater as the number one quarterback for a majority of the season. One can only imagine what he would have done with a quarterback like Russell Wilson throwing to him for a whole year. Sadly, we may never get to see this considering he is going to be out for a second consecutive season.

How This Will Affect the Broncos Going Forward

As alluded to already, Denver will certainly miss his presence. He would have provided another reliable target for Russell Wilson and is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Denver already has a deadly duo in Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, but having Patrick on the field would have added another dynamic to a hopefully improved Broncos offense this coming season. However, all hope is not lost in Broncos country.

The team still boasts a ton of talent on their roster and new head coach, Sean Payton, is a decorated head coach for a reason. Denver is in arguably the hardest division in the league, so it is going to be an uphill battle no matter what this year. Losing Tim Patrick for the year certainly does not help. However, the team still has a legitimate chance at a Wild Card spot, especially with the way the first part of their schedule looks. As for Tim Patrick, hopefully he can make a speedy recovery and make a comeback.

