Top 10 MLB Free Agents Heading into the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings

The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings from the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Conference Center in Nashville, TN are officially underway. And with that, the MLB Hot Stove is about to begin boiling over. There will be trades, boastful GM’s, grandstanding agents, and free agent rumors galore. All eyes will likely be on free agent superstar Shohei Ohtani and where the superstar is going to sign. But Ohtani isn’t the only free agent worth watching at the Winter Meetings.

Here’s the top 10 MLB free agents to keep an eye on at the Winter Meetings.

SP/DH Shohei Ohtani

By far the biggest free agent name heading into the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings in Nashville, TN is two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. Despite undergoing Tommy John surgery which will limit his pitching for at least a season, Ohtani is expected to receive the richest contract in the history of baseball. Earlier this week, I wrote at length about where things stand with Ohtani heading into the Winter Meetings.

Potential Suitors: Everybody

Projected Contract: 13-years/$530MM

IF/OF Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger bet on himself after being non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers after the 2022 MLB season and the 28-year-old won big. Bellinger slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 homers, 97 RBI, and a .881 OPS with the Chicago Cubs. He also added 20 stolen bases to his stat ledger and looked more like the player that was the 2019 NL MVP. MLB beat writer agreed that Bellinger had returned to form naming him the 2023 NL Comeback Player. Bellinger has played himself into a major contract, likely in excess of 12-13 years. The New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, and Toronto Blue Jays were among clubs interested in Bellinger before he joined the Cubs. They’re likely all in the mix this time around as well. A return to the Cubs or Dodgers cannot be ruled out either.

Projected Suitors: Blue Jays, Cubs, Dodgers, Giants, Yankees

Projected Contract: 12-years/$265-270MM

LHP Blake Snell

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner is the biggest pitching name available heading into the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings not named Yoshinobu Yamamoto. There’s a belief that Snell is going to wait out Yamamoto and sign after the Japanese free agent sets the market value, which will occur after the Winter Meetings according to reports. Snell, who turns 31-years-old on Monday, has been connected to the Philadelphia Phillies among other teams.

Potential Suitors: Dodgers, Giants, Phillies, Rangers

Projected Contract: 7-years/$225MM

LHP Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery could very well be the first pitcher off the board at the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings. The lefty, who was traded to Texas at the 2023 MLB trade deadline by St. Louis, doesn’t have the same constraints as Snell or Yamamoto. The soon-to-be 31-year-old lefty has pitched in high stakes environments with the Cardinals, Yankees, and Rangers. Montgomery would be a fine addition to any team looking to make a run at the 2024 MLB Postseason. He has a career 3-1 postseason record with a 2.63 over 37.2 innings. A reunion with the Cardinals or Yankees cannot be ruled out and the Chicago Cubs are also reportedly rumored to be interested in the World Champion.

Potential Suitors: Cardinals, Cubs, Phillies, Yankees

Projected Contract: 6-years/$170MM

3B Matt Chapman

Matt Chapman is an interesting name to keep an eye on during the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings. The 30-year-old offers some solid power -he averages 29 homers and 80 RBI per 162-games- for any team that is looking for power from the hot corner. More importantly, Chapman is a defensive wizard at third base. He is a four-time Gold Glove winner and that positive (what an understatement!) should outweigh any concerns over his .240 career batting average. The New York Mets and New York Yankees have been linked to Chapman as of late. A return to Toronto, while not out of the equation, seems less likely considering Chapman turned down a contract extension.

Potential Suitors: Blue Jays, Giants, Mets, Yankees

Projected Contract: 6-years/$150-160MM

The Next 5 Best Free Agents

LHP Josh Hader Potential Suitors: Orioles, Phillies, Rangers, Projected Contract: 6-years/$100MM

LHP Shota Imanaga Potential Suitors: Dodgers, Mariners, Mets, Yankees Projected Contract: 5-years/$90MM

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez Potential Suitors: Cubs, Phillies, White Sox Projected Contract: 4-years/$80MM

OF Teoscar Hernandez Potential Suitors: Angels, Phillies, White Sox Projected Contract: 4-years/$80MM

1B/DH Rhys Hoskins Potential Suitors: Cubs, Orioles, White Sox Projected Contract: 2-years/$30MM

