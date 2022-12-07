Top Five Bowl Teams of All-Time by Winning Percentage

Getting to a bowl game is tough…well, it is a bit easier now than it used to be. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that winning a bowl game is even tougher. However, some college football teams seem to thrive on the pressure of a bowl game and win at an astonishing clip. Let us take a look which teams these are as we look closer at the top five bowl teams of all-time when sorted by winning percentage (minimum of ten games).

5. Louisiana Tech | 8-4-1 | 65.4%

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have established themselves as perennial bowl game candidates over the past ten or so seasons. From 2014 through 2019, LA Tech won six straight bowl games under head coach Skip Holtz. That streak came to an end the next year when they got blown out by Georgia Southern in the New Orleans Bowl.

Tech finished this season 3-9 and will not be heading to a bowl game for the second straight year.

4. Oklahoma State Cowboys | 21-11 | 65.6%

In their last 12 bowl games, stretching back to 2010, OK State is 9-3. Unfortunately, two of the Cowboys’ losses during that span came in the biggest two bowl games they played in – the Sugar Bowl and the Cotton Bowl.

This year, Oklahoma State went 7-5 and they will head to face Wisconsin in the highly prestigious (/end sarcasm) Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 27. They will be without quarterback Spencer Sanders, who is in the transfer portal, so it may be a stiffer task, but if history is anything to go by, the Cowboys will be just fine.

3. Army Black Knights | 7-3 | 70.0%

Army has only ever been to ten bowl games, but once the Black Knights get there, they tend to win. They have won five of their last six bowl games including four Armed Forces Bowls. Air Force are representing the armed forces in that this year, and Army’s 5-6 record was not good enough to warrant a bowl appearance.

2. Marshall Thundering Herd | 12-5 | 70.6%

The second best team in bowl games when sorted by winning percentage is Marshall. They are 12-5 overall, and won seven straight bowl games that they appeared in between 2009 and 2018. However, they have been unsuccessful in their last three appearances. Marshall shocked the college football world early in the season with a win over Notre Dame on their way to an 8-4 season.

Marshall will face UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on December 17.

1. Utah Utes | 17-7 | 70.8%

The best team in bowl games are the Utah Utes. They have a combined record of 17-7. Between 1999 and 2017, Utah went to 15 bowl games. Their record during that span was an incredible 14-1. Included in that was likely their most famous bowl win of recent times, a Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama in 2009. However, the Utes have lost their last three times when appearing in a bowl game, including last year’s Rose Bowl defeat to Ohio State.

This season, Utah are 10-3 and they get another crack at the Rose Bowl, this time against Penn State on January 2.

