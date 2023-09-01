Top five matches at 2023 US Open on Friday

The 2023 United States Open continues on Friday with five intriguing matches. Let’s take a look at the best five third round matches that will take place. Interestingly, all five matches features an American.

(14) Tommy Paul–United States vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina–Spain

Paul, a native of Boca Raton, Florida, has had an outstanding 2023 tennis season. He reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and Canada’s National Bank Open, and the finals of Eastbourne and Mexico. Davidovich Fokina reached the fourth round at last year’s United States Open and the third round at Wimbledon. Paul has beaten Davidovich Fokina twice in the past, with both wins coming in 2023. The first win was in the second round of the Australian Open, 6-2, 2-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, and the second win was the third round of the Miami Open, 6-3, 7-5. Paul will face Davidovich Fokina in the first match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ben Shelton–United States vs. Aslan Karatsev–Russia

Shelton of Gainesville, Florida, had a great run this year at the Australian Open, where he made the quarterfinals. Karatsev’s best grand slam result also came at the Australian Open, where he made the semifinals in 2021. This will be their first meeting head-to-head. Shelton will face Karatsev in the second match on Grandstand.

(10) Frances Tiafoe–United States vs. Adrian Mannarino–France

Tiafoe of Hyattsville, Maryland reached the semifinals of the 2022 United States Open. Mannarino has reached the third round of the United States Open for the fifth time in his career. Mannarino and Tiafoe have beaten each other once. Mannarino won 7-6, 7-5 in the first round of Washington in 2016. Tiafoe won 6-1, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round of the United States Open in 2018. They will play in the third match at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Caroline Wozniacki–Denmark vs. Jennifer Brady–United States

Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open. Brady of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, reached the final of the 2021 Australian Open. This will be their first ever meeting. They play second on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

(6) Coco Gauff–United States vs. (32) Elise Mertens–Belgium

Gauff of Atlanta, Georgia, reached the final of the 2022 French Open. Mertens reached the semifinals of the 2018 Australian Open. Gauff has won the two prior meetings. The first win came in the first round of Eastbourne in 2021, 0-6, 7-6, 7-5. The second win came in the fourth round of the 2022 French Open, 6-4, 6-0. Gauff and Mertens will play in the first match this evening at Arthur Ashe Stadium.