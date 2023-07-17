Top three MLB series that begin July 17

As teams are getting settled into back playing baseball after a much needed four day break due to the Major League Baseball All-Star festivities, there are five very intriguing series this week. Let’s take a look at the three which start on Monday.

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Baltimore Orioles

The Dodgers lead the National League West at 53 wins and 39 losses. They have a one and a half game lead over the San Francisco Giants and a two game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Orioles are at 57 wins and 35 losses, and are one game back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have had notable offensive seasons for Los Angeles. Betts is second in the National League with 27 home runs, and Freeman is third in the National League with 115 hits. The Orioles meanwhile are getting phenomenal pitching from closer Felix Bautista, who is second in the American League with 25 saves and has a sparkling earned run average of 1.02.

San Francisco Giants @ Cincinnati Reds

The Giants are not only second in the NL West at 52 wins and 41 losses, they also hold down the second wildcard spot on the senior circuit. San Francisco has won five games in a row, and just swept the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend. The Reds meanwhile dropped to 50 wins and 44 losses, after being swept themselves by the Milwaukee Brewers. Cincinnati’s bats have gone ice cold as they have only scored three runs in their last four games. The Reds are two games back of the Brewers in the NL Central, and two games back of the Diamondbacks for the final wildcard spot in the National League.

Giants closer Camilo Doval leads the Majors with 28 saves, and Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb, who gets the start on Monday night, is second in the Majors with 14 quality starts. Like the Giants, the Reds have got great production from their closer. Alexis Diaz has 26 saves (second most in the National League), and an earned run average of 1.99.

Tampa Bay Rays @ Texas Rangers

The Rays are at 60 wins and 36 losses, and have the second best record in all of Major League Baseball. Only the Atlanta Braves are better at 61 wins and 31 losses. However, the Rays currently have the Orioles breathing down their necks. Baltimore is at 57 wins and 35 losses, and only one game back of Tampa. The Rangers are at 55 wins and 39 losses, and lead the Houston Astros by three games in the American League West.

Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz leads the American League with a .323 batting average, while Rays shortstop Wander Franco is second in the American League with 28 stolen bases. Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia meanwhile leads the Majors with 80 runs batted in.