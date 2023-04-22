Toronto Raptors Parting Ways With Nick Nurse

Nick Nurse is now on the head coaching market. There was already speculation midseason that the Raptors and Nurse could part ways after the team’s season ended. It has officially happened as Toronto has reportedly fired the one-time champion head coach. Nurse will certainly be heavily coveted by many NBA teams in need of a head coach this offseason. His sample size as a head coach is relatively small, but still impressive. As a result, there will be a market for his services next season.

Nick Nurse Fired by Toronto

Nurse’s Tenure in Toronto

Nick Nurse had a successful tenure with the Raptors. He led the team to their one and only championship in his first season as the head coach. Granted, having a healthy and motivated Kawhi Leonard and a hungry Kyle Lowry certainly helped, but one cannot overlook his coaching during that playoff run. In the five regular seasons Nurse was the head coach of Toronto, he came away with a win-loss record of 227-163. On top of this, he also went 25-16 during the postseason. Not to mention, Nick Nurse also won the 2019-20 Coach of the Year award. With this type of resume, he should have no issue finding a job next season.

Possible Coaching Destinations for Nick Nurse

Many are already heavily linking Nick Nurse to the Houston Rockets job. Houston was one of the worst teams in the league this season and are in the midst of a rebuild process. It is somewhat surprising that Nick Nurse would be interested in a job which would not result in instant success, but the young talent that could be cultivated is certainly there.

Another team who could benefit greatly from Nick Nurse is the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks had one of the worst collapses in NBA history after the trade deadline. While many may point the finger at the Kyrie Irving trade, their coach, Jason Kidd, also made some questionable decisions. As a result, an opening with Dallas could be open. The chance to coach Luka Doncic has to be enticing to any NBA head coach.

Last, but not least, is the Chicago Bulls. Chicago severely underperformed this past season as they missed the playoffs. With the talent they possess, this is unacceptable considering they have the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. Nick Nurse could be the perfect coach to get them back into postseason contention. All in all, Nick Nurse will have no problem landing a coaching job next year.

NBA Betting Guides [2023]