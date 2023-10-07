MLB News and Rumors

Twitter reacts to Blue Jays not firing Ross Atkins and John Schneider

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ross Atkins

The Toronto Blue Jays went into the 2023 Major League Baseball postseason with a lot of expectations. This team was built to win now, but were completely inept from an offensive standpoint and could only muster one run in 18 innings in a two-game loss at the hands of the Minnesota Twins. Then on Saturday, the Blue Jays held a very controversial press conference (which took place on the Saturday morning of the Canadian Thanksgiving Long Weekend), and announced two notable items.

First, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins called manager John Schneider’s decision to pull starting pitcher Jose Berrios from game two against the Twins “courageous” when the Twitter world was calling the decision “dumb.”

Atkins went on to say that it was Schneider’s decision to take out Berrios, and not his decision, or the decision of his analytics department. On Breakfast Television in Toronto on Thursday, Sid Seixeiro expressed his frustration from a fan perspective. He has a wealth of sports broadcasting experience on The Score and Rogers Sportsnet, and his comments are agreed by many around Canada.

The previous clip was part of a very interesting six minute rant where Seixeiro gives high praise for the professionalism of Berrios, calls for the firing of Schneider and Atkins, how analytics are completely overrated (Blue Jays won two World Series without them) and the unprofessional base running mistakes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette in the playoffs.

On Friday, the controversy surrounding the Blue Jays received headlines on the Toronto Sun, discussing “outraged fans,” specifically “the micro-managing” style when it came to analytics.

Then on Saturday, Atkins reported that Schneider would return to the 2024 season, which created another Twitter firestorm. The phrase #fireatkins is trending on Twitter. Fans did not like how Atkins did not take accountability for the disappointing season. Until the Blue Jays make a change and listen to their loyal fanbase, they are expected to see another season of mediocrity.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

Who are the top 10 Milwaukee Brewers home run hitters ever?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
MLB News and Rumors
Baltimore Orioles
A Baltimore Bar Offers Special Promotion For Texas Rangers Players
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 5 2023
MLB News and Rumors
balls-baseball-close-up-1308713
October Baseball: MLB Releases Saturday Game 1 Schedule For ALDS And NLDS
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 5 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays
Poor attendance major storyline in Rangers/Rays series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 5 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Felix Bautista
Orioles closer Felix Bautista to have Tommy John Surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 5 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Texas Rangers v Oakland Athletics
After 2 AL Wildcard Series Sweeps, AL Division Series Matchups Are Set
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 4 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Corbin Carroll
Corbin Carroll becomes youngest Diamondbacks player to hit a postseason home run
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top