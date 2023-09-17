On an evening when only 10 of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers finished on the lead lap, Denny Hamlin captured the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and sealed his invitation into the Round of 12.

Twitter users responded Saturday night to Hamlin dominating the field, beating runner-up Kyle Larson by 2.437 seconds, while Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Michael McDowell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were eliminated from playoff contention.

Like they say, “it’s Bristol, baby” …

Press box view, where the news is reported, baby! …

News item No. 1: No Bristol dirt in 2024 …

Official: Both NASCAR weekends at Bristol in 2024 will be on the concrete. No dirt race at Bristol. Two concrete race weekends. Dates still TBA. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/zNGhRUp14R — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 15, 2023

News item No. 2: Spire Motorsports tabs Zane Smith …

MJ is in the house …

Has Stewart-Haas Racing settled on Kevin Harvick’s replacement for 2024? …

Going back in time while taking a rainy lap around Bristol …

Take a ride around @ItsBristolBaby and admire the beautiful sunset from Morgan Shepherd’s perspective in 1992. pic.twitter.com/etoZflsfBv — NASCAR Classics (@NASCARClassics) September 16, 2023

After a short rain delay …

16 becomes 12 tonight at @ItsBristolBaby! The first elimination race of the #NASCARPlayoffs is green on @USANetwork! pic.twitter.com/TdsMtH7hwJ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 16, 2023

The pole-sitter rallied to claim Stage 1 …

STAGE 1 WINNER: @CBellRacing The No. 20 gets past @CoreyLaJoie on the fresher tires to score his 3rd stage win of the season.@joeylogano and @KevinHarvick did not score stage points while @MartinTruex_Jr was able to grab 9th for some stage points.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/m6j0PfZyMg — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) September 16, 2023

The regular-season champion may need that extra point to qualify for the Round of 12 …

One point could make all the difference. Kyle Larson finished ahead of Martin Truex Jr. at the end of Stage 1. #NASCARPlayoffs 📺 : @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/wh5uogtuBw — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 16, 2023

Bring ‘em on in boys …

Cars have been brought to pit road due to rain at @ItsBristolBaby. The red flag is out on Lap 138. #BassProNightRace pic.twitter.com/XLTtABSEMq — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 17, 2023

When racing resumed, the defending Cup champion found trouble, leaving his chances to advance to the Round of 12 in jeopardy …

LOGANO IS OUT AT BRISTOL!@CoreyLaJoie goes for a spin down the backstretch and slides back up into traffic and collects the 2-time Cup Series Champion. The No. 22 is out of the race and his #NASCARPlayoffs hopes may be done.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/jwi4vZbno7 — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) September 17, 2023

More misfortune for the 2017 series champ and the pre-postseason favorite to claim the Cup title …

ISSUE FOR TRUEX JR! The No. 19 gets loose and tags the outside wall after just going 1-lap down. He will not get the free pass after #NASCAR threw a quick caution.#NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/S8L6rMoTPS — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) September 17, 2023

14k and counting …

With the laps he has led tonight, @dennyhamlin is the 12th driver in NASCAR history to lead 14,000+ laps. pic.twitter.com/ZKOrfpKtRg — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) September 17, 2023

A pause in the action for this commercial break …

MJ celebrates Bubba Wallace clinching a spot into the Round of 12 …

Down goes Harvick … down goes Harvick …

"That's definitely the worst one I've had with fenders on it."@KevinHarvick is knocked out in the Round of 16 for the 2nd straight season and will not win his 2nd championship in his final season.#NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5lD23R0BgX — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) September 17, 2023

Hamlin’s victory burn …

Denny Hamlin burn 'em down in Bristol! pic.twitter.com/w4Wi06J6h1 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 17, 2023

After winning his 51st career Cup race, Hamlin heard jeers from the Bristol crowd …

"Hey. I beat your favorite driver… all of them."@dennyhamlin responds to the crowd after winning at @ItsBristolBaby. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ybw6AaYeoU — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 17, 2023

12 happy men …



