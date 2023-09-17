NASCAR News and Rumors

Twitter Reacts To Denny Hamlin Shinning Light On NASCAR Cup Series’ Bass Pro Shops Night Race At Bristol Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
5 min read
denny hamlin leads pack at bristol night race (1)

On an evening when only 10 of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers finished on the lead lap, Denny Hamlin captured the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and sealed his invitation into the Round of 12.

Twitter users responded Saturday night to Hamlin dominating the field, beating runner-up Kyle Larson by 2.437 seconds, while Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Michael McDowell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were eliminated from playoff contention.

Like they say, “it’s Bristol, baby” …

Press box view, where the news is reported, baby! …

News item No. 1: No Bristol dirt in 2024 …

News item No. 2: Spire Motorsports tabs Zane Smith …

MJ is in the house …

Has Stewart-Haas Racing settled on Kevin Harvick’s replacement for 2024? …

Going back in time while taking a rainy lap around Bristol …

After a short rain delay …

The pole-sitter rallied to claim Stage 1 …

The regular-season champion may need that extra point to qualify for the Round of 12 …

Bring ‘em on in boys …

When racing resumed, the defending Cup champion found trouble, leaving his chances to advance to the Round of 12 in jeopardy …

More misfortune for the 2017 series champ and the pre-postseason favorite to claim the Cup title …

14k and counting …

A pause in the action for this commercial break …

MJ celebrates Bubba Wallace clinching a spot into the Round of 12 …

Down goes Harvick … down goes Harvick …

Hamlin’s victory burn …

After winning his 51st career Cup race, Hamlin heard jeers from the Bristol crowd …

12 happy men …


 

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

