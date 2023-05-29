The rainy weather during the spring 2023 NASCAR weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway tested the drivers’ patience and fans’ perseverance. The Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 was delayed for one day and the Xfinity Series’ Alsco Uniforms 300 was postponed not once, but twice.

This was the scene for much of the Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway …

Current scene here at Charlotte Motor Speedway, still raining here. NASCAR has staged the track dryers to be ready to be deployed when ready. #CocaCola600 #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/PXNCqVtvEV — Devin Kupka (@Devin_Kupka) May 28, 2023

Before the two-plus days of near-constant rain started Saturday, NASCAR hosted two events. First, the ARCA Series opened things up …

Another one! Jesse Love holds off Dean Thompson after a late restart to WIN the ARCA race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. https://t.co/RSaTbfzrw7 pic.twitter.com/TkC9BUNcAN — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 26, 2023

The Trucks Series kept the weekend’s momentum going, for a while …

And @benrhodes takes the #NASCAR Truck Series win under the lights at Charlotte Motor Speedway ✨ pic.twitter.com/7By0inRhiN — SPEED SPORT (@SPEEDSPORT) May 27, 2023

Then the weather changed, forcing NASCAR fans to endure wet conditions …

Charlotte Motor Speedway has announced the Coca-Cola 600 has been postponed until Monday due to wet weather. https://t.co/efkQlUqYbL — 9OYS Sports (@9OYSSports) May 28, 2023

Spectators didn’t pay top dollar for tickets to watch these guys run laps …

Air titans on the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. #HotPass pic.twitter.com/8FfVNAC9XA — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 28, 2023

With the rain not letting up, it must have awarded some fans time to sit and think. Some could have harkened back to past, memorable moments …

Action between Dale Earnhardt and Tim Richmond during the 1986 Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. 📸 Unknown#NASCAR75 #DailyDale pic.twitter.com/oFV7N7b6wy — The Dale Earnhardt Archive (@ArchivesDe) May 28, 2023

Or reflect on Jeff Gordon’s look when he drove the Baby Ruth machine, before becoming a legend …

Jeff Gordon won the 1992 Champion 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway 31 years ago today pic.twitter.com/2Ven84wPo9 — Zane38Smith (@GReapzzz) May 23, 2023

Through Saturday, Sunday and parts of Monday, the weather hardly changed …

Still a steady rain at Charlotte Motor Speedwaý. pic.twitter.com/AoiEiO0GXQ — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) May 28, 2023

Forcing some to make practical clothing choices …

After starting nearly two days late, the Alsco Uniforms 300 was postponed again Monday after 48 laps. It was scheduled to restart following the Coca-Cola 600, the Cup Series’ longest race of the season …

The #NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been postponed a second time due to rainfall and will now resume later this evening after the Coca-Cola 600.https://t.co/eZRtALTOwQ — SPEED SPORT (@SPEEDSPORT) May 29, 2023

Instead of focusing on NASCAR action at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track, people were glued to watching the weather radar …

Here’s what the radar looks like for Charlotte Motor Speedway #nascar pic.twitter.com/F4nNK0E1DS — Bill Millington (@BillMill96) May 29, 2023

All kinds of weather rolled into the Charlotte metro area …

Fog has rolled into Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mother Nature is pulling out every trick this weekend to delay a race. 🤦🏽‍♂️@WBTV_Sports I think this thing is about to be stopped… AGAIN pic.twitter.com/NWiCUBOd5o — Nate Wimberly WBTV (@NateWimberly) May 29, 2023

With air time to fill, Fox Sports studio hosts relied on improvised peer-to-peer interviews in the garage area …

The Carson Hocevar show pic.twitter.com/Ehvk3PDvL1 — Justin Melillo (@justinmelillo) May 29, 2023

After nearly two days, the sun appeared in Concord, North Carolina on Monday …

You’re not gonna believe this but the sun is coming out and blue skies are emerging over Charlotte Motor Speedway pic.twitter.com/r1nduA8sBG — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) May 29, 2023

Finally, pit road was buzzing, under clear skies …

Pit road has come alive for the #NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway ☀️ Up next: Coca-Cola 600🥤 pic.twitter.com/WsuyjpKVtQ — SPEED SPORT (@SPEEDSPORT) May 29, 2023

The green flag waved for the Coca-Cola 600 …

Monday May 29, 2023 The NASCAR #CocaCola600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is a day late because of bad weather. Start of the race #19 Martin Truex Jr starts 18th position. #24 William Byron started #1 and has a fast car. At lap 112 he is still leading. (Average speed 150 mph.) pic.twitter.com/QJV6z27g4I — BornAgainJoe 🌿💛🕊 (@BornAgainJoe3) May 29, 2023

And, just like that, the racing at Charlotte paused again …

The red flag is out as rain returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway. https://t.co/VlTld9RQcM pic.twitter.com/oWU6GTE2kZ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 29, 2023

The weekend of delays worked on everyone’s nerves, for one reason or another ….

Aric Almirola and Bubba Wallace on pit road during the rain delay. 👀 pic.twitter.com/g5ycyRRuXz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 29, 2023

Denny Hamlin, the defending race champion, had harsh words for Chase Elliott, as paraphrased by Fox Sports: “That is complete (B.S.). They should park his (butt) …”

The No. 11 team is not happy with Chase Elliott. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/pRD2Zpqm3J — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 29, 2023



Will the sun continue to shine at Charlotte?