Twitter Reacts To Rainy, Emotional NASCAR Weekend At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
The rainy weather during the spring 2023 NASCAR weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway tested the drivers’ patience and fans’ perseverance. The Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 was delayed for one day and the Xfinity Series’ Alsco Uniforms 300 was postponed not once, but twice.

This was the scene for much of the Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway …

Before the two-plus days of near-constant rain started Saturday, NASCAR hosted two events. First, the ARCA Series opened things up …

The Trucks Series kept the weekend’s momentum going, for a while …

Then the weather changed, forcing NASCAR fans to endure wet conditions …

Spectators didn’t pay top dollar for tickets to watch these guys run laps …

With the rain not letting up, it must have awarded some fans time to sit and think. Some could have harkened back to past, memorable moments …

Or reflect on Jeff Gordon’s look when he drove the Baby Ruth machine, before becoming a legend …

Through Saturday, Sunday and parts of Monday, the weather hardly changed …

Forcing some to make practical clothing choices …

After starting nearly two days late, the Alsco Uniforms 300 was postponed again Monday after 48 laps. It was scheduled to restart following the Coca-Cola 600, the Cup Series’ longest race of the season …

Instead of focusing on NASCAR action at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track, people were glued to watching the weather radar …

All kinds of weather rolled into the Charlotte metro area …

With air time to fill, Fox Sports studio hosts relied on improvised peer-to-peer interviews in the garage area …

After nearly two days, the sun appeared in Concord, North Carolina on Monday …

Finally, pit road was buzzing, under clear skies …

The green flag waved for the Coca-Cola 600 …

And, just like that, the racing at Charlotte paused again …

The weekend of delays worked on everyone’s nerves, for one reason or another ….

Denny Hamlin, the defending race champion, had harsh words for Chase Elliott, as paraphrased by Fox Sports: “That is complete (B.S.). They should park his (butt) …”


Will the sun continue to shine at Charlotte?

NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
