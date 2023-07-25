MLB News and Rumors

Two key MLB interleague series that begin July 25

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Luis Arraez

Interleague has become a more regular fixture to the 2023 Major League Baseball schedule as everyone is playing everyone for the first time. Here are two key interleague series that will start on Tuesday.

Atlanta Braves @ Boston Red Sox

Even though the Boston Red Sox are in last place in the American League East, there continues to be significant excitement with professional baseball in the Boston area. According to Gia Nguyen of The Sports Daily, there is going to be a $1.6 billion development project around Fenway Park. The Red Sox are at 53 wins and 47 losses, and are two and a half games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wildcard spot in the American League. The Braves meanwhile have the best record in Major League Baseball. They have a record of 64 wins and 34 losses, and are three games up on the American League leading Baltimore Orioles, who are at 62 wins and 38 losses.

The Braves are led offensively by outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela, and first baseman Matt Olson of Atlanta, Georgia. Acuna Jr. leads the Major Leagues with 46 stolen bases, and is second in the National League with a .332 batting average and 131 runs batted in. Olson leads the National League with 32 home runs and the Major Leagues with 80 runs batted in.  The Red Sox are led by outfielder Masataka Yoshida of Fukui, Japan, who is second in the American League with a .315 batting average.

From a pitching perspective, Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider of Columbus, Ohio leads the Major Leagues with 11 wins and 189 strikeouts. He gets the start on Wednesday for the Braves.

Miami Marlins @ Tampa Bay Rays

This all-Florida matchup features two teams that are in second place in their respective divisions. The Tampa Bay Rays are at 61 wins and 42 losses, and are two and a half games back of the first place Baltimore Orioles. However, Tampa Bay is comfortably in a playoff spot as they hold down the first wildcard in the American League. The Marlins are at 54 wins and 47 losses and are tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants for the second Wildcard Spot in the National League.

Marlins infielder Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela leads the Major Leagues with a .379 batting average and 139 hits. The Rays are led by first baseman Yandy Diaz of Sagua la Grande, Cuba, and shortstop Wander Franco of Bani, Dominican Republic. Diaz leads the American League with a .317 batting average, and Franco is second in the American League with 28 stolen bases.

From a pitching perspective, the Rays are led by starting pitchers Zach Eflin of Orlando, Florida, and Shane McClanahan of Baltimore, Maryland. Eflin leads the Major Leagues with 11 wins and McClanahan is third in the American League with a 2.89 earned run average. Eflin gets the start for the Rays on Wednesday.

 

 

 

 

Braves Marlins MLB News and Rumors Rays Red Sox
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

