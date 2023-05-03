There is sad news to report regarding British tennis player and 2021 U.S. Open Champion Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu, 20, broke the news herself with a handwritten note on Twitter accompanied by a picture of her in a hospital bed with her right hand bandaged.

The note details her plans for the spring and summer.

Those plans include surgeries on both hands and an ankle.

Raducanu’s Physical Injuries

She describes the hand injuries as bone issues that she tried to play through at the end of last year and so far this year.

Though she curtailed training and play to attempt to manage the pain and heal the hands, those efforts did not help in the long run.

Regarding the ankle, she calls it a “minor procedure”.

In total, Raducanu writes that she will miss “the next few months.”

The Emotional Toll Of Her Injuries

Raducanu talks about the physical pain from her injuries, but she is also disappointed about missing the summer events including Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

She writes:

“It pains me that I will miss the summer events and I try to downplay the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts.”

Supportive Messages Sent Her Way

The road has been tough for Raducanu since she was the 18-year-old qualifier who won a Grand Slam title less than two years ago.

Tennis insiders are aware of this and wanted to send her plenty of encouragement as she recovers.

She received messages from tournament Twitter accounts and a former player.

Wimbledon replied to her message by saying:

“We’ll miss you this year, Emma – rest up and come back stronger”

Billie Jean King Cup added:

“All the best Emma”

Former British and Canadian tennis player Greg Rusedski wrote:

“Get well soon. Wishing you a speedy recovery”

Conclusion

Hopefully, Raducanu is healthy and able to play at the U.S. Open in September, but that remains to be seen.

The amount of surgeries in a short span of time at her young age is concerning, but we sincerely hope she is back on the courts playing pain-free as soon as possible.

