Tennis News and Rumors

U.S. Open Champions Juan Martin del Potro And Gabriela Sabatini Practice Together

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Juan Martin Del Potro

Argentinian tennis fans will rejoice when they see the picture posted by two of its best champions apparently practicing together.

52-year-old Gabriela Sabatini, the 1990 U.S. Open champion, posted a photo with 34-year-old Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champion.

 

It is fun to imagine what might be going on here since we really do not know.

Our Theories

Juan Martin del Potro is trying to make a comeback for the 2023 U.S. Open in September.

Del Potro was the No. 3 ranked player in the world in 2018, and his career has been riddled with serious injuries.

He wants to play one final U.S. Open in men’s singles and perhaps Sabatini will be coaching him.

That would be a dream team for Argentina in New York.

Equally fun to consider is if the two players would consider a mixed doubles run in New York in September as part of del Potro’s swan song.

Just as Serena teamed with sister Venus Williams in the 2022 U.S. Open doubles event as part of her farewell, this pairing would be received very well by fans.

Another theory is that the two hit the court for an afternoon of tennis with no other ulterior motives.

Conclusion

Sabatini still looks to be in tennis shape.

Fans loved her, and like del Potro, she dealt with injuries that curtailed her career.

She played in the Steffi Graf and Monica Seles era of tennis and retired at the young age of 26.

Also, a fan favorite is del Potro.

He was at the 2022 U.S. Open as a spectator, but it will be a treat to see him on the hard courts one more time if he is able to play in New York this September.

They are two of only four Argentinian tennis players to ever win a Grand Slam so whenever they are together, it is newsworthy.

The other two are Guillermo Vilas who won four Grand Slams in a two-year time span between 1977 and 1979, and Gaston Gaudio who won the 2004 French Open, the last one before the Rafael Nadal era at Roland Garros began.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Emma Raducanu

U.S. Open Champion Emma Raducanu Plans To Have 3 Surgeries, Will Miss Spring And Summer

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
Tennis News and Rumors
Andy Roddick
Andy Roddick Name Drops Who He Hung With At Met Gala 2023: Federer, Williams, Mahomes
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  23h
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic VS Matteo Berrettini streams
Novak Djokovic Can Compete At 2023 U.S. Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 2 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Reveals That She Is Pregnant At Met Gala 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 1 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Andy Roddick
Men’s Tennis Players Andy Roddick And Matteo Berretini Attend Met Gala 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 1 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer 2
Roger Federer Is Set To Co-Chair Met Gala 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 1 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Andre Agassi
Five Facts About Andre Agassi Who Turns 53 On April 29
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top