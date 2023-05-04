Argentinian tennis fans will rejoice when they see the picture posted by two of its best champions apparently practicing together.

52-year-old Gabriela Sabatini, the 1990 U.S. Open champion, posted a photo with 34-year-old Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champion.

¿Le jugarías un dobles mixto a ellos? Gaby Sabatini y Juan Martín Del Potro compartieron un entrenamiento juntos 🇦🇷🎾… pic.twitter.com/ZkcQJKTG4A — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 3, 2023

It is fun to imagine what might be going on here since we really do not know.

Our Theories

Juan Martin del Potro is trying to make a comeback for the 2023 U.S. Open in September.

Del Potro was the No. 3 ranked player in the world in 2018, and his career has been riddled with serious injuries.

Many will remember Juan Martin del Potro for his monstrous forehand, which helped him win the 2009 US Open. But he has also consistently persevered, regardless of the hurdles in his way. #ATP50 pic.twitter.com/QuyZEoOSIy — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 13, 2022

He wants to play one final U.S. Open in men’s singles and perhaps Sabatini will be coaching him.

That would be a dream team for Argentina in New York.

Equally fun to consider is if the two players would consider a mixed doubles run in New York in September as part of del Potro’s swan song.

Just as Serena teamed with sister Venus Williams in the 2022 U.S. Open doubles event as part of her farewell, this pairing would be received very well by fans.

Another theory is that the two hit the court for an afternoon of tennis with no other ulterior motives.

Conclusion

Sabatini still looks to be in tennis shape.

Fans loved her, and like del Potro, she dealt with injuries that curtailed her career.

30 years ago, 🇦🇷 Gabriela Sabatini avenged back-to-back losses to Steffi Graf in New York, beating her, 6-2, 7-6, for the US Open 🏆 Happy birthday, @sabatinigabyok! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/lY5Dcs84Lv — US Open Tennis (@usopen) May 16, 2020

She played in the Steffi Graf and Monica Seles era of tennis and retired at the young age of 26.

Also, a fan favorite is del Potro.

He was at the 2022 U.S. Open as a spectator, but it will be a treat to see him on the hard courts one more time if he is able to play in New York this September.

They are two of only four Argentinian tennis players to ever win a Grand Slam so whenever they are together, it is newsworthy.

The other two are Guillermo Vilas who won four Grand Slams in a two-year time span between 1977 and 1979, and Gaston Gaudio who won the 2004 French Open, the last one before the Rafael Nadal era at Roland Garros began.

