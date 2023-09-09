Tennis News and Rumors

US Open: 2 Matches To See On Saturday, September 9, 2023

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula

American tennis players Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are featured in the two matches to see at the US Open on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Both are seeking maiden Grand Slam titles in New York City.

1. Mixed Doubles Final, 12:00 PM EDT

Jessica Pegula and fellow American Austin Krajicek vie for their first Grand Slam mixed doubles title at 12:00 PM on Saturday.


They will take on Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Finnish tennis player Harri Heliovaara.

Heliovaara frequently plays men’s doubles with Lloyd Glasspool.

Krajicek also plays men’s doubles often with partner Ivan Dodig.

With Dodig, 33-year-old Krajicek earned the first Grand Slam win of his career at the 2023 French Open.

Pegula is the top-ranked woman in American tennis, and she plays doubles with Coco Gauff who will be the new No. 1 doubles team on Monday when the current rankings are released.


As a result, she has plenty of doubles experience leading into the final.

2. Women’s Singles Final, 4:00 PM EDT

Coco Gauff will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s singles final at 4:00 PM.

This will be a hard-hitting event as both players have tremendous power.

Sabalenka is the 2023 Australian Open Champion, and Gauff is the 2022 French Open finalist so both have been in a high-profile Grand Slam final before.

She defeated American Madison Keys after dropping the first set 0-6 in the semifinals.

Gauff is the hottest player on the WTA tour winning two titles within the past month in Washington, DC and Cincinnati.


With her momentum and the home crowd behind her, Arthur Ashe Stadium is expected to be rocking this afternoon.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
