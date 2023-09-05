One of the great things about the 2023 US Open is how well the American women and men are playing in all disciplines: singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Even better is when two outstanding singles players collaborate to play mixed doubles and experience huge success in front of the home crowd.

That is exactly what is happening for Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton who advanced to the semifinals of the US Open with yet another straight-set win on Sunday.

Mixed doubles is not easy, and practice time is limited for the two.

But they are making it look easy on the court.

The duo has played outstanding tennis and has not dropped a set in the process.

Happy Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton

Not only are they playing great, but they are also having a lot of fun along the way.

The fans are entertained by their tennis and their charismatic personalities.

The most fun doubles team in the world, Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton. And arguably now, the best doubles team in the world .

No matter what happens at the US Open, fans hope this is a mixed doubles team that continues to compete together in the future.

Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton have the it factor, they could rule American tennis for a decade, absolutely ooze charisma We knew Taylor was a queen but sorry guys, they hype Ben for a reason, Roger knew what he was doing that's a star right there

Good luck in the semifinals Taylor and Ben!

