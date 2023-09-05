Tennis News and Rumors

US Open: Americans Taylor Townsend And Ben Shelton Advance To Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Wendi Oliveros
Ben Shelton

One of the great things about the 2023 US Open is how well the American women and men are playing in all disciplines: singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Even better is when two outstanding singles players collaborate to play mixed doubles and experience huge success in front of the home crowd.

That is exactly what is happening for Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton who advanced to the semifinals of the US Open with yet another straight-set win on Sunday.

Mixed doubles is not easy, and practice time is limited for the two.

But they are making it look easy on the court.

The duo has played outstanding tennis and has not dropped a set in the process.

Not only are they playing great, but they are also having a lot of fun along the way.

The fans are entertained by their tennis and their charismatic personalities.

No matter what happens at the US Open, fans hope this is a mixed doubles team that continues to compete together in the future.

Good luck in the semifinals Taylor and Ben!

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
