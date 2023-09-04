Tennis News and Rumors

US Open Day 8: 2 American Women’s Matches To See On Labor Day

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jessica Pegula

Labor Day at the 2023 US Open will be exciting for American women.

Three are in action in the Round of 16, and their matches are must-see -television.

Both are in the day session and if the times go off as scheduled, could be occurring simultaneously.

 

1. Peyton Stearns vs. Marketa Vondrousova, 11:00 AM EDT

Peyton Stearns has been a professional tennis player for 15 months after a stellar career at the University of Texas.

This is her first Round of 16 appearance against the 2023 Wimbledon Champion, Marketa Vondrousova.

It is amazing how under the radar Vondrousova has been in this tournament given that she is the most recent Grand Slam champion.

How well Stearns manages her nerves will be a factor because she is the least experienced of the two in this high-profile setting.

 

2. Madison Keys vs. Jessica Pegula, 12:00 PM EDT

The all-American matchup of Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula is the second must-see match of the day.

This is a showcase of American women who have been on the tour for years and have achieved a lot of success, but the Grand Slam title has eluded them.


Keys is the 2017 US Open finalist.


Whoever wins this match will be a fan-favorite in the subsequent rounds for this reason.

Pegula is the higher-ranked player, but this match could go either way.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Fritz Frances Tiafoe

US Open: Sunday Was A Great Day For Three American Men

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17min
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
US Open Day 7 Matches: 3 To See On September 3, 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 2 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
US Open Day 6: American Women Come Up Big Winners In Singles And Doubles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 2 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
Two best third round men’s matches at 2023 United States Open Saturday
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 2 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Stefanos and Petros Tsitsipas
Stefanos Tsitsipas And Brother Petros Play Second Round Doubles Match At US Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 2 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Peyton Stearns
3 American Women Try To Join Coco Gauff In US Open Round Of 16 On Saturday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 2 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Frances Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe Comes From Behind To Win, Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek Win 1R Match In Mixed
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top