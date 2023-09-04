Labor Day at the 2023 US Open will be exciting for American women.

Three are in action in the Round of 16, and their matches are must-see -television.

Both are in the day session and if the times go off as scheduled, could be occurring simultaneously.

1. Peyton Stearns vs. Marketa Vondrousova, 11:00 AM EDT

Peyton Stearns is having a year to be proud of.

The former NCAA champ only just turned pro in June 2022 but here she is, reaching her first Grand Slam round of 16 after beating Katie Boulter 6-4, 6-3. Huge feat for the 21-year-old.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/cshyr5Y15g — Biola Solace-Chukwu (@Beeorlicious) September 3, 2023

Peyton Stearns has been a professional tennis player for 15 months after a stellar career at the University of Texas.

This is her first Round of 16 appearance against the 2023 Wimbledon Champion, Marketa Vondrousova.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova gets a 10th consecutive Grand Slam win to reach the last 16 at the #USOpen. 6-2, 6-1 over Ekaterina Alexandrova in 58 minutes. Gonna be favorite vs. Peyton Stearns on Monday. pic.twitter.com/rZuqlMHQvU — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 3, 2023

It is amazing how under the radar Vondrousova has been in this tournament given that she is the most recent Grand Slam champion.

How well Stearns manages her nerves will be a factor because she is the least experienced of the two in this high-profile setting.

2. Madison Keys vs. Jessica Pegula, 12:00 PM EDT

The all-American matchup of Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula is the second must-see match of the day.

This is a showcase of American women who have been on the tour for years and have achieved a lot of success, but the Grand Slam title has eluded them.

Jessica Pegula on facing Madison Keys at the US Open: “We’ve been in the same section every single tournament the last 3 or 4 tournaments. We were like ‘I think the world just wants us to play’ so I’m glad we get to put on a show for you guys.. it’s gonna be really tough” pic.twitter.com/763Euhd5B5 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 2, 2023



Keys is the 2017 US Open finalist.

A monumental win for Madison Keys 💯 She joins Venus Williams as the only active American women with at least 100 major match wins‼️ pic.twitter.com/yytvXmVMUO — espnW (@espnW) September 2, 2023



Whoever wins this match will be a fan-favorite in the subsequent rounds for this reason.

Pegula is the higher-ranked player, but this match could go either way.

