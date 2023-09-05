The 2023 US Open has produced thrilling tennis thus far, and Day 9 of the tournament will be no exception.

Here are three must-see quarterfinal matches featuring Americans on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

1. Coco Gauff vs. Jelena Ostapenko, 12:00 PM EDT

Jelena Ostapenko ousted World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek.

This sets up a matchup with America’s hottest tennis player this summer, Coco Gauff.

Gauff lost to Ostapenko in the Australian Open, but that was before she shook up her coaching staff by adding Pere Riba and Brad Gilbert.

Upsets continue at the Australian Open.. Jelena Ostapenko (17) takes out the phenom Coco Gauff (7)pic.twitter.com/Tp6LrLv1ro — Last Night’s Game (@LastNights_Game) January 22, 2023

2. Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic, 1:15 PM EDT

Taylor Fritz has never beaten Novak Djokovic in seven career tries.

I’m seeing a lot of people backing Fritz to beat Djokovic tomorrow. Let’s look at some numbers: – Djokovic leads in matches 7-0

– Djokovic leads in sets 15-2

– Djokovic leads in games 97-65 The ONLY stat Fritz leads Djokovic is Ace %. Djokovic win probability – 79.9% pic.twitter.com/Gs4DmyRe0a — Swish 🍒 (@Zwxsh) September 4, 2023

The two played just weeks ago in a best-of-three-set match where Djokovic dominated.

Hopefully, the American will have better success in his eighth attempt.

Taylor Fritz on possibly facing Novak Djokovic at US Open: “Novak’s gotten me a lot. But I think one of these times I’m gonna get him… At least I hope.” Crowd goes wild. pic.twitter.com/iXM0H7BklO — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 4, 2023

3. Ben Shelton vs. Frances Tiafoe, 8:15 PM EDT

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe are making history 🇺🇸 They will face each other for a spot in #USOpen semifinals 🤝 pic.twitter.com/XW2jEFOFjS — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2023



Two of the most energetic and charismatic American men face off on Tuesday night in the US Open quarterfinals.

Frances Tiafoe is backing up his outstanding 2022 US Open performance, and newcomer Ben Shelton is making his presence known in just a little over one year as a professional on the ATP tour.

Watching two Americans clash is always bittersweet since fans want both to advance.

Frances Tiafoe on facing Ben Shelton in US Open QF: “It’s a big match. He’s Bugs Bunny. He’s got crazy endless energy. He’s gonna come after me. I’m gonna come after him. It’s gonna be a great battle. We’re gonna compete really hard. I plan on being in the SF” pic.twitter.com/IGecSe4Afx — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 3, 2023

