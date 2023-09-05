Tennis News and Rumors

US Open Day 9: 3 Quarterfinal Matches To See On Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Wendi Oliveros
Taylor Fritz

The 2023 US Open has produced thrilling tennis thus far, and Day 9 of the tournament will be no exception.

Here are three must-see quarterfinal matches featuring Americans on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

 

1. Coco Gauff vs. Jelena Ostapenko, 12:00 PM EDT

Jelena Ostapenko ousted World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek.

This sets up a matchup with America’s hottest tennis player this summer, Coco Gauff.

Gauff lost to Ostapenko in the Australian Open, but that was before she shook up her coaching staff by adding Pere Riba and Brad Gilbert.

2. Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic, 1:15 PM EDT

Taylor Fritz has never beaten Novak Djokovic in seven career tries.

 

The two played just weeks ago in a best-of-three-set match where Djokovic dominated.

Hopefully, the American will have better success in his eighth attempt.

3. Ben Shelton vs. Frances Tiafoe, 8:15 PM EDT


Two of the most energetic and charismatic American men face off on Tuesday night in the US Open quarterfinals.

Frances Tiafoe is backing up his outstanding 2022 US Open performance, and newcomer Ben Shelton is making his presence known in just a little over one year as a professional on the ATP tour.

Watching two Americans clash is always bittersweet since fans want both to advance.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
